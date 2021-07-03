



The Bitmoji Chrome extension allows users to import custom avatar photos into Google Chrome. The extension allows you to copy the Bitmoji icon and paste it into any text field that allows the image. Before you can use the Chrome extension, you need to create Bitmoji in the Bitmoji or Snapchat app. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Bitmoji allows users to create and share personalized avatars for use in messaging apps, email, social media, and more. Users can customize Bitmoji in thousands of ways to make it look like themselves or others.

The Bitmoji Chrome extension brings user-created avatars from your mobile phone to your computer. It allows you to access all Bitmoji stickers and paste any text field that allows images into emails, social media posts, and blogs.

Here’s how to download and use the Google Chrome Bitmoji extension:

Important: You must already have a Bitmoji account and avatar before using the Chrome Bitmoji extension. You can create these on your mobile phone using the Bitmoji or Snapchat apps.

How to use Bitmoji Chrome extension

First, you need to add an extension to Chrome.

1. Use Google Chrome to go to the Bitmoji extension page.

2.[Chromeに追加]Click.

Add the Bitmoji extension to Chrome.William Antonelli / Insider; Snap Co., Ltd.

3.[拡張機能の追加]Click. You will be taken to a page where you need to log in with your Snapchat or Bitmoji account.

Once added, the Bitmoji icon will appear next to the other extensions on the top toolbar. If you don’t see it, try clicking on the puzzle piece icon.

Extensions are on the toolbar at the top.William Antonelli / Insider; Snap Co., Ltd.

Here to use the extension:

1. Click the Bitmoji icon on the top toolbar. It will load and you will see various Bitmoji images.

2. When you find the Bitmoji image you want to use, right-click on it and[画像のコピー]Choose.

Note: If you want to save the image on your computer[名前を付けて画像を保存]You can also select.

Find the Bitmoji icon you want and right-click.William Antonelli / Insider; Snap Co., Ltd.

3. Find a place where you can paste the image in the email, or write a tweet and paste it when you paste the image.To do this, right click[貼り付け]Select or press the keyboard command to paste Ctrl + V on your PC. Or Command + V for Mac.

You can usually drag and drop a Bitmoji image into a text field, but this doesn’t work in all cases.William Antonelli / Insider; Snap Co., Ltd.

