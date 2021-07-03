Telehealth is noteworthy in the discussion of 5G technology





Montgomery County is currently discussing 5G cellular technology and infrastructure improvements.

The Maryland State Medical Association, Med Chi, is usually not involved in regional zoning issues, but Montgomery County believes that healthcare should be considered when considering its technical infrastructure.

To understand the importance of accessing the high-speed Internet, just look at recent pandemics.

Doctors and healthcare professionals stepped up when COVID-19 swept the world over a year ago.

Not only did the rapid response enable testing and treatment of patients affected by the virus, but the move to a virtual platform allowed patients to continue to be treated safely and effectively in remote areas. It was.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the advent of COVID-19 has increased telemedicine visits by 154%. In Maryland, about five times as many patients used telemedicine in 2020, with 95% satisfaction.

Although the pandemic has required telemedicine, the demand for virtual care continues to grow after the pandemic due to continued care, reduced costs, and improved communication between patients and caregivers.

Telehealth promoted health fairness by reaching where patients are.

Essential workers and other patients who cannot leave work or family use telemedicine to check in with a doctor, especially family members with a balanced family and work, employees who cannot take vacations, And for vulnerable people, it solves some barriers to care Living far away from medical services.

For these reasons, other organizations such as MedChi, Maryland State Medical Association, our members, and the Maryland Hospital Association have been subject to the 2021 Telemedicine Access Protection Act during this past Maryland General Assembly session. , Fighted to permanently expand quality telemedicine access. Voice-only access and payment equivalence for telemedicine services, including remote patient monitoring.

There is still a lot to do. This new telemedicine law was passed and abolished in two years that needed to be reviewed at the General Assembly.

Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly, connectivity is important for both access to telemedicine and fairness, so accessibility and connectivity need to be considered.

Mobile networks are important for 14% of Maryland households who do not have broadband internet connections. This is especially true for poorly serviced communities that are likely to rely on their smartphones to go online.

In urban areas like the city of Baltimore, inequality is widening and more than 40% of households do not have access to high-speed internet.

In addition, attending a doctor’s appointment while taking a break from work or caring for a family member carries its own privacy concerns. Interestingly, many patients make reservations from their cars. Mobile networks are especially important in these cases.

To increase access to the benefits of telemedicine, we must continue to support innovations that enable reliable, high-quality Internet access for everyone. For those who rely on mobile connectivity, the next-generation wireless network 5G ensures that they can have quality video consultations with their healthcare providers.

5G requires a small cell network of low-power antennas installed on utility poles and street lights. These small cells are connected by fiber optic cables and transmit large amounts of data at the speed of light.

Robust small cell networks are essential for strengthening mobile connectivity that extends wireless broadband access and innovation to all sectors.

With increased connectivity, telemedicine can extend beyond convenience and fairness to innovative ways in which digital information can enhance patient care.

For post-discharge or patients with chronic illness, a wearable device that tracks heart rate, blood pressure, or glucose can be integrated into your health record in real time.

In the event of an emergency, real-time video will allow the EMT to show what is coming to the emergency room and support treatment on the way to the hospital. This increase in connections leads to better communication, lower costs, and improved results.

In the future, innovations such as remote surgery will give patients access to world-class surgeons regardless of location.

Over the next few months, MedChi will advocate and support policies to increase access to all care, including telemedicine and connectivity.

Appropriate, including robust small cell networks, to ensure that communities benefit from equitable care, as all Marylanders strive to ensure they have the opportunity to benefit from extended telemedicine programs in the state. You also need to be able to implement the same infrastructure.

Gene Ransom is the CEO of Med Chi of the Maryland State Medical Association.

