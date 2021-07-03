Advent Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: ADN) (Advent or Company), an innovation-led leader in fuel cell and hydrogen technology, today has Kevin Blackman as its new Chief Financial Officer. Company. He will report to Dr. Vasilis Gregoryou, Chairman and CEO of Advent.

Blackman is an experienced executive and most recently CFO of Myers Industries, a publicly traded company that manufactures and sells internationally in the polymer manufacturing sector. Prior to being promoted to CFO in 2018, he was Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller of Myers. Prior to joining Myers, he was Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting at Inger Solland, and previously held various positions at Chiquita Brands International, including Assistant Corporate Controllers and Controllers (North American Business). I was there. He has experience as a leader in the listed corporate environment and has a track record of developing and improving internal control and reporting systems at all levels of the organization.

Blackman is excited about the opportunity at Advent and looks forward to supporting the company through the integration of targeted acquisitions of Serenergy and Fisher Eco Solutions. I will leverage my nearly 30 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting to support the company’s mission to decarbonize the planet through Advents’ innovative fuel cell technology.

Dr. Vasilis Gregorio, Chairman and CEO of Advents, said Kevins’ strong background in finance and accounting is Advent’s assets and has the expertise to help the company reach the next stage of growth. Said. He shows a history of success and is pleased that he has decided to participate in our goal of providing green electricity to all energy sectors.

Blackman will replace Bill Hunter, who was CFO of Advent after the February 2021 merger, with AMCI Acquisition Corporation, who was CEO. Mr. Hunter left Advent to pursue other interests and continue his existing board work.

Bills’ efforts helped Advent make its debut in the public market, and everyone in the company wishes him good luck with his future efforts, Dr. Gregoryou said.

Bill Hunter said he is very proud of the work the Advent team has done to successfully combine with AMCI Acquisition Corporation. Innovative technology and the leadership of Dr. Gregoryou and his team will brighten the future of the company.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.about

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Is a US company that develops, manufactures, and assembles key components of fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. Advent has issued (or is pending) more than 120 patents on fuel cell technology and is the next generation of high temperature proton exchange membranes (HT) that allow various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions and provide flexibility. -PEM) IP is held. Any fuel. anywhere. Options for the automotive, maritime, aviation, and power generation sectors. For more information, please visit www.advent.energy.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by using forecasts, expectations, plans, possibilities, possibilities, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, goals, projects, and other words with similar meanings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The risks and uncertainties that apply include, among other things, our ability to realize the benefits of a business combination. Our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq. Future financial performance; potential liquidity and trading of public securities. Impact of the outcome of known and unknown proceedings. The ability to forecast and maintain the right revenue growth rate and plan its costs appropriately. Expectations for future spending; future combinations of revenue and impact on gross profit. Attract and retain qualified directors, officers, employees, and key personnel. Ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry. Our corporate reputation and ability to protect and strengthen our brand. Expectations regarding relationships and actions with our technical partners and other third parties. Impact of future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes on the industry. The ability to find and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate them into the company’s business. Future arrangements or investments with other entities or entities. Fierce competition and competitive pressure from other companies around the world in the industries in which we do business. In addition, the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K / A Annual Report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021 and other submissions to the SEC. information. We warn investors not to rely heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, we recommend that you read the SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this document and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our business is exposed to significant risks and uncertainties, including those listed above. Investors, potential investors, and others should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties.

