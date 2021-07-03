Why countries must invest in technology and innovation to combat the global food crisis, opinions and blog news





Chicken or the egg?

The Israeli company made the question redundant by achieving something notable. “Super Meat” grows chicken in the laboratory and is currently planning to expand the process to “commercial scale”.

SuperMeat hosts test meals for its customers in a small restaurant in the Israeli town of Ness Ziona. This restaurant is called “Chicken”. The diet here is to devour laboratory-grown chicken produced without the use of genetic engineering or antibiotics.

Since meat is grown in the laboratory, can it be considered a “vegetarian”? It’s still controversial. However, this process is non-abuse and does not require the slaughter of animals. People who have left meat for moral reasons are now flocking to “chickens.” “One of the reasons I originally became a vegetarian is because it’s not ethical and unsustainable. It’s great to have meat without cruelty. It’s perfect. Do this every day. I was able to eat it, “says Annabelle Silver, who tried Super Meat. Poultry farming. “

SuperMeat is not the first company to master the process. Last year, a Singaporean company first produced “laboratory-grown chicken.” But SuperMeat is at the forefront of the “food revolution” and aims to combat global hunger. “Meat demand is expected to double in the coming decades, requiring more technology and more infrastructure to produce more meat. Moreover, this is very sustainable. It’s a possible production process. Due to its very small area, we can produce hundreds of kilograms every week, which saves land, water usage and many other resources, “said the CEO. Said Ido Savir. Super meat. The company currently wants regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This process involves culturing cells from fertilized eggs. Cell cultures are supplied with plant-based liquids such as proteins, fats, sugars, minerals and vitamins. The company says that all feed is produced directly, so it grows rapidly and doubles in mass within hours.

SuperMeat is a modern company trying to answer another important question of our time. Can technology and innovation be used to combat the global food crisis?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global meat production is projected to increase by 15% by 2027. This happens when the global hunger crisis is also exacerbating. COVID-19 pandemics, blockages, supply chain impacts, global conflicts and extreme weather events are helping to accelerate the global hunger crisis in 2020, and the catastrophe is expected to worsen this year. ..

According to the World Food Program, “The global goal of achieving zero hunger by 2030 seemed increasingly unattainable. This is a serious need for urgent food, nutrition and livelihood support. This follows the annual increase in the number of people with food insecurity. “

“At least 155 million people in 55 countries / regions are at stake in 2020, an increase of about 20 million from 2019,” the World Food Program said. Approximately 28 million people worldwide are in food emergencies or more and need urgent action to save lives and livelihoods.

Three of the four worst-affected countries are in conflict-stricken West Asia.

By 2020, 13.5 million people or 45% of Yemen’s population faced a food crisis. 13.2 million people or 42% of Afghanistan’s population faced food consumption gaps. 12.4 million people, or 60% of Syria’s population, faced a food crisis with a serious risk of malnutrition.

However, the world’s biggest food crisis is in the African country of Congo, where 21.8 million people are facing food emergencies. Armed groups have also forced millions of people to flee their homes.

The global food crisis is accelerating in almost every part of the globe. Inflation, accessibility, migration and conflict only exacerbate the crisis. In these situations, it is imperative that countries and businesses invest their time and energy in new technologies to make food production and distribution more accessible and economical.

