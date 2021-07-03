Google’s first compliance report, FB under new IT rules is a big step towards transparency: Prasad: Tribune India





New Delhi, July 3rd

Saturday IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praises key social media platforms such as Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing their first compliance report on voluntarily removing offensive posts in accordance with new IT rules. And said it was a big step towards transparency.

The new IT regulations require monthly compliance reports to be published on large digital platforms with more than 5 million users, detailing the complaints received and how to deal with them.

“It’s nice to see important social media platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc. according to the new IT rules. The first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts published according to the IT rules is big for transparency. It’s a step, “Plasad tweeted.

The release of compliance reports by Google, Facebook and Instagram must be enthusiastic on Twitter, which is involved in a dispute with the Indian government over new social media rules.

The government has faced Twitter and lost its “safe port” exemption for deliberate rebellion, failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, and failure to appoint necessary officers.

Facebook released its first monthly compliance report on Friday as required by IT regulations by social media giants, resulting in over 30 million content across 10 violation categories between May 15 and June 15. Said to “action”.

Instagram has acted on about 2 million works across nine categories over the same period.

“Action” content refers to the number of content (posts, photos, videos, comments, etc.) for which an action was taken because it violated the criteria. Actions include removing content from Facebook and Instagram, and warnings about photos and videos that can be offensive to some viewers.

Google said it received 27,762 complaints from individual Indian users in April of this year on suspicion of violating local law or individual rights and removed 59,350 content.

Koo said in its report that it actively moderated 54,235 content and that users reported 5,502 posts during June. PTI

