Google introduces new features to Google Meet live stream





Google is improving the live stream of its video conferencing tool Google Meet with two new features.

We are introducing cross-domain live streams and captions on our platform.

Cross-domain livestreams allow Google Workspace administrators to specify trusted Google Workspace domains for Google Meet livestreams. Previously, only guests in your organization could view the live stream.

Once added, you can also invite users from these trusted domains to view live streams hosted by your organization, Google explains in a blog post.

Administrators can add any Workspace domain to the trusted domain list, but adding a domain can allow anyone to access the live stream, so tech giants have their own domain ( We recommend adding only subsidiaries, school district schools, etc.). Someone who has an account in those trusted domains.

Live stream caption

Another new feature introduced is live stream captions. This gives the user the option to enable captions when starting the live stream.

At launch, live stream captions will be available in English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Captions are already available in Google Meet Video Hangouts.

This feature was introduced to help improvise live streams that businesses use to deliver messages to large numbers of people.

Many companies hold important meetings that need to reach a large audience, such as company-wide full participation and onboarding training. Google Meet’s livestreaming allows up to 100,000 users (or 10,000 in some editions) to watch meetings from the web or mobile devices, Google said.

Cross-domain live streams allow organizations to extend live stream viewing not only to guests within the organization, but also to guests in other trusted workspace domains.

Livestream captions help deaf and hearing-impaired people access the meeting, and help other users who prefer to read text over listen to get more out of the meeting. ..

These features are only available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/google-introduces-new-features-for-live-streams-on-google-meet/article35114681.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos