iOS 15 Beta on iPhone: 3 Things You Must Know Before Installing





Dive directly into iOS 15 is probably not the best idea. I will tell you the reason.

The first public beta of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 is here. It’s software that runs on millions of iPhones and iPads when Apple releases its final version this fall. But you don’t have to wait too long to sign up for and install iOS 15 Beta. Okay. Find out early on new features such as live text, FaceTime on Android, and new privacy features. But if you’re on the fence, let me give you some advice: wait.

Yes, the installation process is just a few taps on your iPhone screen. And yes, you can always go back to iOS 14, but there are some important things to know before jumping to the iOS 15 beta train. Especially if you have “only one” iPhone or iPad.

This gives me a pause: a bug. Battery life is short. An app that may be broken. You will experience one or more of these factors while the beta program is running the course. If you decide to install iOS 15 on your primary Apple device, you absolutely need to know the following:

Some iOS 15 bugs are too many to address

The beta version is called this because it is not yet complete and can cause problems. For example, the second beta version of iOS 14.7 includes an issue where some iPhones don’t recognize the SIM card in the phone. If you don’t have a SIM card, your phone may be an iPod Touch.

Such bugs and issues will definitely occur on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. Also, even if you don’t completely block the use of your iPhone or iPad, the bug is a nuisance, it does the work and surely sends a message and has a brick.

The new developer preview has some bugs before it’s ready for prime time.

Scott Stein / CNET It’s Inevitable: Some apps don’t work

Whenever Apple makes major changes to the operating system and the underlying APIs that developers use to build new features and services, it usually removes old developer tools or changes the way they behave. Means to be done. Even the slightest change can cause the app to stop working altogether.

A few years ago, I was testing iOS beta and couldn’t use the banking app. It opens and kills immediately. Thankfully, developers have been able to release updates that address the issue, but this is not always the case.

Also, just because all apps work properly during Beta 1 doesn’t mean that Beta 3 won’t break your apps. If you have apps that you depend on every day, we recommend that you wait until the official release is approaching before joining the beta.

How Healthy Is Your iPhone Battery?

Jason Cipriani / CNET Battery life is almost always suffering

Fortunately, battery life is in iOS beta season, even if you don’t have any apps that don’t run in beta or miss an error that stops the show, such as a bug in iOS 14.7 SIM.

One of Apple’s last things to do during the beta program is to optimize apps, features, and services for battery efficiency. Or at least that’s how it feels. Earlier beta programs often looked for a charger in the middle of the day, even with minimal use. And the same was true for the first couple in iOS 15 beta. To survive the evening, I had to leave my cell phone on the charger whenever I was at my desk. Battery life is always reduced.

Thankfully, Apple has released a battery case for the current generation of iPhones that helped it in the past, but this year it hasn’t released anything for the iPhone 12 lineup yet.

If you’re installing iOS 15 Beta, be prepared to carry your AC adapter and cables with you. You will need it.

What’s my advice? Wait until August, usually about a month away from the official releases of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. By that time, the developer beta and public beta will be released for two months and will have many bugs. The problem will be resolved. And that’s usually when you start seeing a slow improvement in battery life.

If you decide to give iOS 15 a try, here are some things you need to know about installing iOS 15. Participation in beta is not a permanent decision. You can go back, but it’s a bit of a hassle. Check out the WWDC summary for an easy way to find everything else Apple has announced at WWDC21.

