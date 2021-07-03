Why you should stop using Google Chrome after a shock update





Google seems to be hiding, Chrome rival Brave warned this week as a trillion-dollar tech giant quietly confirmed a shocking update for 2.6 billion users. According to Brave, Google is taking time to reorganize to better manage web tracking. For Chrome users, this nasty new surprise is the real reason to quit.

We already know that Chrome collects much more data than other browsers. And now, an important update to prevent you from being secretly tracked online, an update that expires in just a few months, is at least two years behind.

Third-party tracking cookies are sneaky little spies on mobile phones, tablets and computers that chase you and report to the master the technology that has built a vast targeted advertising industry. But as Firefox developer Mozilla warns, this ubiquitous surveillance is being used in ways that are harmful to individuals and society … the advertising ecosystem is fundamentally broken in its current form. I will.

You don’t want the tracking hidden in your device. Your browsing and transactions have been recorded. Fingerprinted by a vast database mined by billions of dollars algorithms, your identity shapes shopping, voting and thinking. Post-survey research shows that most of us do not want to be spy online or receive ads based on tracking and profiling.

Google is a gorilla in a cage here. Chrome dominates the browser market and boasts an incredible 60-70% market share. Most of that revenue comes from selling access to you and your data, targeting you with ads, not from apps or services.

Google admits that the problem is out of control. This surge in collected user data said in March that it led to a loss of trust … 72% of people tracked almost everything they did online, such as by advertisers and tech companies. I feel that Eighty-one percent say the potential risks of data collection outweigh the benefits.

But until this week, Google has told us that it will fix the problem and provide a self-styled privacy-first web.chromium [has] The company announced its intention to remove support for third-party cookies by early 2022 and guaranteed us in March. When third-party cookies are phased out, we have made it clear that we will not create alternative identifiers to keep track of individuals as they browse the web.

But now everything changes. By chance or by design, Google has seen in the news on iOS 15 and Windows 11 a surprising delay in removing this tracking cookie.New time frame that may phase out third-party cookies [is] A three-month period that begins in the middle of 2023 and ends in the second half of 2023.

Google and the advertising industry will continue to track and profile users via cookies until at least 2023, Brave will respond, and will probably respond indefinitely via login-based Google account tracking in Chrome. But online privacy is a big wave. Google is already underwater and seems to be in desperate need of major reforms well before 2023.

Meeting the needs of the advertising industry while protecting the privacy of 2.6 billion users is beginning to look like a puzzle that Google can’t solve. Researchers Tommy Misuk and Talal Haji Bakri told me as if Google had defined two aspects. User privacy and advertisers. So far, Google has endorsed advertisers.

Even though 81% of Chrome users are afraid of the risk of online tracking, Google has been tracking it for at least two years longer than promised. Why at least? Well, the first attempt to find an alternative to protect privacy has failed.

Google’s first solution to replace tracking cookies with a privacy protection API to prevent individual tracking while providing results to advertisers and publishers was a PR nightmare. Its Federated Learning of Cohorts, FLoC, has been criticized by privacy lobbies, other tech companies, and even advertisers.

Last week, Google revealed that it would take more time across the ecosystem to do this right. FLoC itself, which has been secretly installed in the browsers of millions of users and running origin trials, has evolved into a complete update to replace cookies. Instead, Google plans to end this origin trial in the coming weeks and incorporate input before proceeding with further ecosystem testing.

So what was the problem with FLoC? The idea itself is promising. Mask user IDs by assigning group IDs or cohort IDs with similar interests. Present these identities to your website or advertiser to anonymize individual users while enabling group targeting.

But it’s Google’s solution to Google’s problem.The UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) is already [FLoC] Advertising costs can be more concentrated in Google’s ecosystem at the expense of competitors. A similar EU study is investigating whether Google has made it difficult for rival online advertising services to compete.

Google referred to the CMA survey when announcing its reconsideration. However, FLoC had a more serious problem, which was a real fatal blow.

FLoC was designed with laboratory conditions. A clever system where the user’s browser does all the analysis and tracking, assigns the user to a cohort, and doesn’t share raw data with Google or anyone else. But, lately, when FLoC was envisioned in real life, two problems became apparent above all else.

First of all, as a general rule, it’s okay to anonymize users on the sites you visit. But what if you inadvertently capture the delicate impacts of these users and assign them to a cohort that represents one or more criteria, such as politics, sexuality, medical condition, mental health, or financial status? Google said it would take steps to cleanse sensitive data. The privacy lobby was not convinced.

But the second, much broader problem is an unsolvable problem. FLoC works alone in theory. If your visit to the website really only discloses your cohort ID, it may anonymize you. But in reality, there are other data points on the website and the data brokers and trackers behind it. Your IP address, the identifier associated with your browser and OS, the information you clearly provide to the site, or the information it holds for you as a customer or registered user.

This increases the risk of worsening the user’s fingerprint, but it does not. The cohort ID may present new data that would not otherwise be available. There is also no doubt that the data industry will find a workaround, a new way to incorporate FLoC into their harvesting schemes, to ensure that the target ad gravy train continues to rotate.

FLoC was the first real initiative under Google’s Privacy Sandbox Program. The privacy sandbox provides the best privacy protection for everyone, the company said in its latest update. By enabling the ecosystem to support your business without tracking individuals across the web, you can continue to have free access to your content … evaluate new technologies and collect feedback. You need to iterate and make sure you reach both goals. Privacy and performance.

However, Brave warns that Privacy Sandbox is designed to serve advertisers as much as possible, hoping that users will tolerate it or go unnoticed. This is the exact opposite of how privacy software is designed and is not compatible with the user-centered web.

Mysk and Haj Bakery agree. Google’s privacy sandbox blog emphasizes that third-party cookies compromise your privacy, but Chrome allows them by default. A more privacy-friendly approach is to opt in to third-party cookies immediately, rather than waiting for an exchange such as FLoC to take place.

And Google’s PR problem got worse. Apple has talked about the new privacy relay for Safari, saying the fingerprint opportunity is gone. Just as Mozilla warned that it was the only major browser that didn’t provide meaningful protection from tracking and that its FLoC update would introduce something important. [fingerprinting] risk.

Safari Private Relay

Apple

This leaves a serious privacy dilemma for 2.6 billion Chrome users. Not at least two years from now, but in the hope that Google will fix this issue, you can let Chrome know that it’s still being tracked. But will this problem be solved? Google’s business model relies on data. And unless it can stimulate that business model with data in a way that doesn’t endanger you, it simply won’t work. Limit.

Google’s delay is a response to the industry’s unresponsiveness to FLoC, Brave said. Competing browsers say Google is playing a game they can’t win … it’s working on an online real-time behavioral advertising system that’s fundamentally incompatible with common sense privacy rights ..

Of course, you can continue to use Chrome in private browsing mode or block third-party cookies. However, the platform wasn’t designed with privacy in mind, so it’s much better to choose a browser with privacy in mind. If you’re an Apple user, you need to stick to Safari, especially with new anti-tracking innovations. For others, there are options like Brave, Firefox, DuckDuckGo, etc. to better protect your privacy.

If you do not want to register for FLoC trial etc., go to Chrome settings and go to[プライバシーとセキュリティ]so[プライバシーサンドボックストライアル機能]Disables. The opaque nature of this FLoC trial has, of course, been criticized. Google tells me that there will be better management and transparency in the future.

FLoC was a PR nightmare for Chrome. Now, Google’s new challenge is to send a message to these tracking cookie extensions after giving a very loud warning about the technology as the legitimacy of FLoC. Extremely awkward.

And tracking is just one part of Chrome’s problem. Google is a data business and suffers from many of the same issues that plague Facebook as users become more aware of their privacy and personal data. Best of all, Apple’s privacy has already made Chrome an outstanding browser when it comes to collecting Apple user data.

Privacy Label-Chrome vs. Rivals

Apple / @ UKZak

This has been a problem for some time when it comes to browser tracking itself. Chrome captures more user data than its rival browsers, and just months after it’s revealed that it links everything to a personal ID, it’s even more public than before.

If more than 80% really believe that the potential risks of data collection outweigh the benefits, then there is no excuse. It’s time to make that change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2021/07/03/stop-using-google-chrome-on-your-iphone-android-mac-and-pc-after-privacy-backlash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos