Rethinking Mexico’s relationship with Silicon Valley





When Americans think of Mexico, many things may come to mind, such as immigrants, cartels, or perhaps beaches. Technology and innovation are probably not on that list, but they reflect a new reality taking hold across Mexico — led by investors, entrepreneurs, state and city leaders, to bring Mexico to the United States. Moved to a map of technology and innovation partners in Mexico. Silicon Valley’s role in this transformation is imminent. The reason is here.

Mexico’s young venture capital industry is growing rapidly. From $ 55 million in 2010, annual investment has increased to over $ 1 billion. Founded a few years ago to invest in Latin America, SoftBank’s $ 5 billion innovation fund was a turning point in putting Mexico on the global venture map. Today, the country boasts unicorns and fast-growing start-ups. More is underway, supported by large technology and startup conferences such as universities, accelerators, Talent Land in Guadalajara and INCmty in Monterey.

This activity is concentrated in many states and cities that are working hard to strengthen their R & D foundations and build regional innovation systems. Most notable are the states of Tijuana, Juarez, Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Merida (Yucatan) and the Central Elvagio region. Each has different features.

Home to governments, leading universities, large corporations, and most venture capital industries, Mexico City is building and benefiting from its digital capabilities.

Tijuana and Juarez have an early start-up system, but with huge manufacturing capacity aimed at upgrading and a bilateral economy closely linked to the United States.

Mexico’s business and industrial capital, Monterey, has similar assets and vibrant universities, with a growing venture and dynamic entrepreneurial culture.

Guadalajara, Mexico’s technology hub, is home to 1,000 high-tech companies that employ 150,000 workers and advanced research centers for leading global companies, including Silicon Valley leaders such as Oracle and Intel.

Yucatan and Elvagio are involved in the development of startup systems, but they are ambitious. Elvagio is an advanced manufacturing center with enhanced IT and R & D components, and Yucatan has emerged as a center for offshore IT services.

One of the common features of these locations is a strong higher education and a large foundation of skilled engineers. Mexico City concentrates its research and academic talents and is home to Mexico’s major scientific institutions and the largest university in Latin America. Twenty-seven percent of students graduating from Tifanas University each year are engineers. Monterey’s top universities have 82,000 students in science, technology and engineering programs, with 26,000 at the graduate level.

In addition to its engineering foundation, Mexico offers the advantage of proximity. Tijuana can be reached in 2 hours by plane from Silicon Valley and Guadalajara in 3 hours by plane compared to the 15-17 hour flight in Bangalore and Shanghai.

Mexico’s evolution as a center of technology and innovation is an ongoing task. Venture investment is on the rise, but it’s still low compared to China, India and Europe, and the list of startups to watch is small. In order to attract more investment and take advantage of coastal production opportunities from China, Mexico needs to show that it can offer favorable investment terms as well as stability and security. However, this trend is positive across major Mexican states and cities.

Silicon Valley tech companies need to take a closer look at what this new aspect of Mexico offers, and venture investors are more scrutinizing Mexico as a new source of fast-growing and investable start-ups. You need to get started.

Sean Randolph is a Senior Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute and author of his new report, Southern Connection: A Bridge to Mexico’s Innovation Clusters and Silicon Valley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/03/opinion-rethinking-mexico-and-its-ties-to-silicon-valley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos