Google’s First Compliance Report Under Facebook’s New IT Rules Is A Big Step To Transparency: Prasad





Union IT and Minister of Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing the first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts. The minister called it a major step towards transparency.

“It’s nice to see important social media platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc. according to the new IT rules. The first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts published according to the IT rules is big for transparency. It’s a step, “he tweeted.

The new IT rules require a large digital platform with over 5 million users to publish monthly compliance reports. These documents include details of complaints received by social media companies for content posted on their respective platforms and the actions taken by social media companies.

Facebook said in its first compliance report on Friday that it “acted” on more than 30 million content across 10 violation categories between May 15th and June 15th. Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram said it “acted” on about 2 million works in nine categories during the period.

“Action” content refers to the number of content for which an action was taken because it violated a criterion, such as a post, photo, video, or comment. Actions include removing content from Facebook and Instagram, and warnings about photos and videos that can be offensive to some viewers.

In April of this year, search engine Google and its video-sharing site YouTube received 27,762 complaints from individual Indian users about infringement of local laws and personal rights. This deleted 59,350 contents.

Koo, a homemade Twitter alternative, said in a compliance report that it actively moderated 54,235 content and that users reported 5,502 posts in June.

The new IT rules publish regular monthly compliance reports and some of the specific communication links or information that have been removed or disabled according to proactive monitoring performed using automated tools. We require social media intermediaries to disclose numbers.

Under the new IT regulations, major social media sites are also obliged to appoint chief compliance officers, node officers, and grievance officers who are resident in India. Facebook recently appointed Spoorthi Priya as the Complaint Officer in India.

Social media platforms that do not comply with IT rules lose their intermediary status, which exempts them from liability for the third-party data they host.

The center claims that the rule aims to ban the misuse of social media platforms in India, one of the world’s largest markets for social media giants. According to government data earlier this year, India has 5.3 billion rupees WhatsApp users, 4.1 billion rupees Facebook subscribers, 2.1 billion rupees Instagram clients and 175 million rupees Twitter account owners.

The acceptance of IT rules by social media intermediaries exacerbates the problem with the Indian microblogging site Twitter. The site has plagued the central government over new legislation. New Delhi has warned Twitter that it is not compliant with the new IT rules.

Twitter recently named California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s grievance officer on the platform’s website. This violates the requirements stated in the new IT rules. In particular, social media platforms have lost their legal shield as an intermediary in India and are now responsible for users who post illegal content.

Twitter says it is currently in the final stages of appointing a new grievance office in India.

In the midst of disagreement with the government on compliance with the new IT rules, Monday’s Twitter website displayed an incorrect map of India showing that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are separate countries. .. The inaccurate map was deleted later that day in the face of intense backlash.

Twitter also temporarily blocked Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account on suspicion of violating the DMCA. Similar steps were taken against Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, who chairs the Parliamentary Commission on Information Technology. Both accounts were later restored.

Twitter has been working with the government on several issues over the past few months, including during peasant demonstrations and when the microblogging platform tagged political posts by several leaders of the ruling BJP as “manipulated media.” I have been in conflict. Rebuke from the center.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/google-facebook-first-compliance-reports-under-new-it-rules-big-steps-towards-transparency-prasad-11625305286310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos