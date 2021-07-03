Return your watch to Sonoma County Telecom Valley, a hotbed of high tech





The recent death of prominent philanthropist and telecommunications pioneer Don Green regained attention in the ingenious era of ingenious magic that mapped Sonoma County as a high-tech hotbed.

Greens, co-founding fiber optics company Optilink in 1987, created Telecom Valley, an innovation hub in northeastern Petaluma that was enthusiastic until the collapse of the technology bubble in 2001.

It won the father of Monica’s Telecom Valley, an engineer who had the innate ability to hire top talent. He was born in Liverpool, England in 1931 and was the son of a coal miner who arrived in California in 1960.

Many locals couldn’t remember or witness this telecom ingenuity collection here, so I talked to some of Greens’ close friends and colleagues who worked with him. A famous chapter in local business history that sheds light on what led to its formation and what caused the phenomenon.

Its origins can be traced back to 1982 when the federal government attempted to dissolve the exclusive AT & T telephone company known as Ma Bell. Its deregulated telecommunications.

A few years later, this unleashed a surge of entrepreneurs, risky investors, and engineers in Dallas, Raleigh, North Carolina, Atlanta, and Sonoma County, with equipment to upgrade telephone lines that carry high-speed data and voice. A company that develops technology has begun. Communication over a single copper wire and fiber optic wire.

John Webley of Santa Rosa was an engineer, one of Greens’ early Optilink adopters, and later a business partner of Advanced Fiber Communications, Telecom Valley said North of Petaluma near its current Lagunitas home. He said he was born at a former cheesecake factory in the McDowell Boulevard area. Brewing Co. Green purchased space in the summer of 1987 and began forming a formidable team.

Optilink has set out to improve what Webley calls the last mile of the cable from home to the nearest communications network switching center. At that time, rotary landlines were the mainstream. Telephone services are in great need of upgrades and aging lines could not support digital communications.

Petaluma’s startup designed and built a new network switch and tried to sell it to one of the BabyBell carriers in seven regions of the country, but failed.

Later, Webley learned that it was time to jump on board in search of another telecommunications venture, and in 1990 Green sold Optilink to Texas-based DSC Communications for $ 54 million.

In 1992, Webley, Green, and another partner launched Advanced Fiber Communications from the Webleys garage. The goal was to combine fiber optic and copper cable lines. The startup has ignited, giving the growing local technology hubs and communities a great financial lift and driving more innovation.

Advanced Fiber was launched in 1996 and immediately generated 80 million millionaires from its initial public offering. Considered the most successful telecom valley company of the time, it has become an attractive company for other start-ups.

AFC is also the networking startup Cerent Corp, which Cisco Systems acquired in 1999 for an obscene amount of $ 7 billion. Webley recalled that he owned 500,000 shares of the company. At that time, the local telecommunications sector employed 12,000 people, many of whom were engineers ordering salaries of more than $ 80,000 per year, twice the average wage of the county at the time.

By 1997, Green had $ 137 million worth of AFC shares and options. The plunge allowed Green and his wife Maureen to donate $ 10 million to build the Sonoma State University Green Music Center.

In the heyday of the late 1990s, Petalmas Telecom Valley had an estimated 60 or 70 small tech companies. These entrepreneurial ventures laid the foundation for modern broadband internet.

Many of the early venturers who joined Green set up their own companies, including Celent, Next Level Communications, Diamond Lane Communications, Turin Networks, Westwave Communications, Calix, and Cyan.

Many of those early startups grew up in Nan County, then sold shares to investors and were acquired by larger players in the vast telecom and computer hardware and software areas.

Rich Stanfield, hired by Green as Vice President of Sales for Advanced Fiber in 1994, said Telecom Valley companies combine clever innovators, insightful operators and telecom expertise, and of course venture capital. He said he was prosperous.

According to Mr. Stanfield, people like Don will listen more than he spoke, Stanfield said, another kind of executive at the time who evaluated the opinions of the key people he hired. ..

When the overheated US technology market collapsed in 2001, local businesses lost 6,000 jobs in two years. Then, in June 2015, what remained at Petaluma’s Alcatel-Lucent, the successor to the first startup in the Telecom Valley, closed the door. This concludes the prestigious chapter of the high-flying telecommunications sector, which employed thousands of people in the 1990s and generated billions of dollars in Sonoma County’s economy.

Foresighted Mr Green told press Democrats, but he nevertheless saw opportunities to expand various types of technology.

In fact, a group of at least 20 telecommunications entrepreneurs he hired at one point, such as Webley, Stanfield, and Michael Hatfield, have inherited his legacy at a variety of cutting-edge companies.

South African-born Webley said he had finished his telecommunications technology expansion when he sold Turin Networks to computer maker Dell in 2007.

Three years later, he launched Trevi Systems at Ronart Park, focusing on reducing the energy needed to convert seawater into fresh drinking water. Another AFC graduate, Stanfield and Ed Boyd, co-founded Tibit Communications in Petaluma, a manufacturer of small plug-in devices for high-speed digital connections to homes, businesses and cellular towers.

In 2018, Hatfield, who helped Spearheads Cerent, Calix, and Cyan, launched Carium to launch a mobile app and web-based platform for managing personal health data.

We all tried to retire, but Webley said there were bees on the hood to do something.

In that regard, they also appear to be taking over the father of Telecom Valley, who retired for three weeks at the age of 55.

