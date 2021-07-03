University research is interpreted as important for work and technology





Cassandra Moseley and Matt Bode | Guest Opinions

Without the internet, it’s easy to imagine how we would have survived the COVID-19 crisis. With virtual schools, online grocery shopping, non-stop video conferencing, and even an endless scroll of fate, the Internet has kept us together throughout the pandemic.

Today, when we think of the Internet, we think of companies such as Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon. But these global giants may not exist without the cooperation of research universities and the federal government that created the Internet.

The Internet is not the only great discovery that has come from a partnership between the federal government and research universities. GPS satellite technology, iPhones, self-driving cars, and mRNA vaccines are all products of the US system to support research at universities dating back to World War II and promote innovation.

Congress is currently considering expanding the National Science Foundation and increasing funding for research on emerging technologies at NSF and other scientific institutions. These investments are more important than ever.

Federally funded researchers are addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, social equality and mental health. Investment in research will maintain our global competitiveness, and despite China and other countries investing heavily to enhance their innovation capabilities, the United States will carry out global research and development. That’s one of the reasons we continue to lead.

To stay competitive and maintain the health of a prosperous economy, it is important for the United States to build on innovation backed by university-led research.

These federal research investments create new businesses, create jobs and boost the economy. These investments can be seen in the contributions to the state and local economies and the state’s tax base.

InVivo Biosystems is one of the Oregon companies with roots in university research. What began as a federal-funded experiment in the University of Oregon’s lab has evolved into a growing scientific research and development services company with 46 employees. The company pays above the state’s median and attracts a wide variety of employees, including beginner-level workers, PhD scientists, and all types in between.

In Vivo is not only good for the Oregon economy, it also benefits society. The company will step up research into aging, development and illness, contribute to countless new discoveries by leading genomics researchers, and deepen their understanding of life sciences to bring significant improvements to human health. It is working. Scientists are working with leading pharmaceutical companies to use zebrafish to model rare diseases and leverage other breakthrough technologies such as CRISPR gene editing.

We don’t know what the next Internet or mRNA vaccine will be, but the path to the next big innovation is paved by federal investment in basic research, university discovery efforts, and private sector entrepreneurship. I am.

It’s time to double our efforts to ensure that American science companies and their workforce remain a strong backbone of society and the economy.

Cassandra Moseley is the Interim Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Oregon. You may contact her at [email protected] Matt Beaudet is CEO of InVivo Biosystems. You can contact him at [email protected]

