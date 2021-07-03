



Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic

Again, the Pokemon collection was packed with lots of small boars, bursting at seams and flooded with shiny things, or something along those lines. It’s July 2021 Community Day time at Pokemon GO, starring a fun little Tepig. As always, we’ve done a special survey at the store for those who want to end their Community Day experience for $ .99. This time it is called roast berry.

If you’re trying to figure out if it’s worth the dollar and effort, we’ve got a preview of the steps and rewards from those regions of the world that have already experienced it. Donate the full amount to Leek Duck, a great source of information for all your Pokemon GO needs, and take a look.

step 1:

Power up Pokemon 10 times L15 Tepig catches 15 Tepig: Tepig encounter makes 4 nice throws: 20 Tepig candy

Step reward: 2000 Stardust, Tepi Nguyen Counter, 1 incense

Step 2:

Catch 15 Pokabu: 30 Pokabu Candy Transfer 10 Pokemon: Pignite Encounter Evolve 3 Pokabu: 10 Pinup Berry

Step reward: 1500 XP, Tepicen counter, 1 incense

Step 3:

Create 3 big curved ball throws: 50 Tepig Candy Evolve 1 Pignite: 1 Star Piece Transfer 10 Pokemon: 15 Pokeballs

Step reward: 2500 XP, 1 rocket radar, 15 ultra balls

Step 4:

Claim reward: 2 silver pinup berries Claim reward: Tepig Encounter Claim reward: 3500 XP

Step Reward: 3000 Stardust, Emboar Counter, 2 Rare Candy

And that’s what you get. As always, it’s definitely worth $ 99. At least if it already meant a spiritual leap in the ability to value digital products in augmented reality Pokemon games for real money, I would definitely do it, but if not, it’s perfectly understandable.

For me, the biggest rewards here are rocket radar and, strangely, Pokeball. After burning a huge stack that caught something like 1,000 bidoof last week, things are pretty short. Shiny.

