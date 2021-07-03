The Importance of Expanding Carbon Capture to the Market





The government has adopted aggressive greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. But that’s not enough to keep the Earth at 1.5 degrees Celsius and stop the worst effects of climate change.

The problem is getting worse rapidly. New data show that climate change accelerated last year, despite the pandemic, with atmospheric greenhouse gases now at 419 ppm in terms of CO2. A recent Arctic study found that sea ice, considered one of the turning points of irreversible climate change, is retreating faster than ever before. According to a new UN report, there is a 40% chance that it will exceed pre-industrial levels by 1.5 degrees in at least one of the next five years.

The chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5 degrees on average for a particular year is not the same as overshooting 1.5 degrees on average for 30 years. But it does point out how climate mathematics is evolving. It’s slower than we think, and we need to progress faster.

Policy makers have received the note, but they cannot do it themselves. To tackle climate change fast and on a scale, we need to unleash carbon dioxide removal (CDR) innovations and put market power behind their expansion.

The United States’ commitment to reducing emissions by 50-52% by 2030 and reaching net zero across the economy by 2050 is a major transformational goal. But as a Special Climate Envoy, the Importance of Expanding John Kelly Region Kelly Carbon Capture to the Market An Immoral Alliance of Religion and Politics The leaked UN Climate Change Report emphasized rising risks and swiftly Emphasizes the need for action. Having to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere means that we need innovative technology to do that.

President Biden Joe Biden Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 70% Biden nominates a candidate for US Ambassador by NextEra Energy. The Climate Summit Biden proposed his Mission Innovation 2.0 initiative, including a US-led international technology mission on carbon dioxide removal at COP26. The UK government recognizes that it will not be able to meet its 50% emission reduction target by 2030 without removing 100 million tonnes of carbon annually, and has recently funded trials of five different CDR technologies. Announced $ 42 million for.

These policies are important, but inadequate. Global goals need to include climate recovery to return atmospheric CO2 to safe and healthy levels. To remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at the speed and scale needed to achieve that, do more than fund pilots or scale existing difficult-to-scale technologies such as carbon capture and storage. You need to work up. We need to incubate new scalable and fundable CDR technologies and harness the power of the market to deploy them quickly and widely.

To that end, the XPRIZE Foundation has launched a contest to find and support the best new ideas for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and ocean. It’s the biggest incentive award in history, with a total prize pool of $ 100 million. Its goal is to identify the next generation of viable carbon removal technologies and help the market to raise and deploy them on a large scale.

To win, the project has a viable path to remove more than 1,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, isolate carbon for at least 100 years, reduce massive costs and scale up to the gigaton level of 1 billion tonnes per year. You have to show that you have. This kind of explosive growth is tracked by scientific estimates of how fast CDRs need to be scaled. To maintain warming up to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it must be removed from the atmosphere and sequester 10 GT (10 billion tonnes) of CO2 per year by 2050. This is in addition to aggressively reducing GHG emissions.

However, by exceeding the 1.5 degree target and avoiding the worst effects of warming, enhancing emission reductions in CDRs could bring CO2 levels and climate back to pre-industrial conditions. It is costly and will probably cost 3% to 5% of the world economy over the next 20-30 years. Some particularly promising technologies can cost between $ 50 billion and $ 250 billion annually. But it’s possible and certainly worth the investment.

The government has money on this: their total military spending alone is about $ 2 trillion a year. However, while public funding is an important part of innovation, it is unlikely that the government will cultivate and expand the new carbon removal technologies needed to restore the climate. Markets and private capital, on the other hand, are much more likely to do this if the barriers to entry for good ideas are low enough and good ideas can pass through. That’s what the XPRIZE competition is designed to do.

It is important that the government is taking the climate recovery seriously and is beginning to spend some of its spending on carbon removal. However, private investment and market-based solutions are also sources of innovation and can change the way we approach climate change. Those who claim that market capitalism has caused climate change are correct. But as thoughtful investment unleashes innovation and scales it up, the market also helps solve it.

Erica Dodds, Ph.D. is the CEO of The Foundation for Climate Restoration. Marcius Extavour, Ph.D. Vice President of Energy and Climate of the XPRIZE Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/561412-the-importance-of-scaling-carbon-capture-to-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos