New Apple Leak reveals iPhone 13 design shock





Expectations for the Apples iPhone 13 range are changing rapidly after two separate reports per week reveal that the widely expected upgrade is missing. And now, iPhone fans are hit another hard.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Series with Super Large New Camera-Rendering Based on Multiple Leaks … [+] Source

EverythingApplePro FORBESApple iPhone 13: Everything you know so far Gordon Kelly

In a shocking new report, Digitimes revealed (for the second year in a row) that Apple plans to launch most of the next-generation iPhones with second-class 5G. And the company’s most popular model seems to be one of them.

The news comes from a Digitimes (historically reliable) supply chain source, and Apple says it has added AT & S, the fifth AiP (antenna in the package) supplier, to the ranks. This addition is part of a plan to significantly increase the proportion of 5G millimeter-wave devices to 60% of the new iPhone lineup in 2021. But there is a problem here. This means that the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 will be missed again.

And this is a shame. Millimeter-wave availability is still limited, but will grow significantly over the approximately three years that most iPhone 13 buyers are expected to retain their mobile phones. If coverage is found, millimeter waves are also ballistically faster, up to 16 times faster than the standard sub 6GHz implementation. In addition, rivals like Google and Samsung are offering 5G millimeter waves on their smartphones at low prices, without the economies of scale of Apple.

Apple promises super-fast iPhone 5G, but millimeter waves don’t exist again on iphone 13 and iPhone 13 … [+] mini

Apple

In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro model is expected to be upgraded to global 5G millimeter-wave compatibility. And perhaps this is the biggest point from the Apple 2021 iPhone. The gap between Pro iPhone and non-Pro iPhone is widening. In addition to millimeter waves, the non-Pro model misses LiDAR and a third rear camera, while the iPhone 13 Pro model increases connectivity, photography, upgraded displays, and audio leads.

On the contrary, the leaked iPhone 13 CAD file almost confirmed that Apple finally shrunk the notch, but with upgraded image stabilization, a super-efficient A15 chipset, and a super-battery improvement. A large primary camera should be included on all models.

And if the iPhone 13 lineup no longer seduces you, the first iPhone 14 leak suggests that your patience will pay off brilliantly next year.

