“A big step towards transparency”: Prasad’s FB, praise for Google





On Saturday, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praised major social media platforms such as Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing their first compliance report on voluntarily removing offensive posts in accordance with new IT rules. Said, a big step towards transparency.

The new IT rules require monthly compliance reports to provide details of complaints received and how to deal with them on large digital platforms with more than 5 million users.

“It’s nice to see important social media platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc. according to the new IT rules. The first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts published according to the IT rules is big for transparency. It’s a step, “Plasad tweeted.

The release of compliance reports by Google, Facebook and Instagram must be enthusiastic on Twitter, which is involved in a dispute with the Indian government over new social media rules.

The government has faced Twitter for deliberate rebellion, failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, and failure to appoint necessary officers, and has lost its “safe port” exemption.

Facebook released its first monthly compliance report on Friday as required by IT regulations by social media giants, resulting in over 30 million content across 10 violation categories between May 15 and June 15. Said to “action”.

We processed content related to spam (25 million), violent and graphic content (2.5 million), adult nudity and sexual activity (1.8 million), and malicious expression (311,000).

Other categories in which the content was performed include bullying and harassment (118,000), suicide and self-harm (589,000), dangerous organizations and individuals: terrorist propaganda (106,000), dangerous organizations and individuals: organized. Includes hatred (75,000).

Instagram has acted on about 2 million works across nine categories over the same period.

“Action” content refers to the number of content (posts, photos, videos, comments, etc.) for which an action was taken because it violated the criteria. Actions include removing content from Facebook and Instagram, and warnings about photos and videos that can be offensive to some viewers.

Google said it received 27,762 complaints from individual Indian users in April of this year on suspicion of violating local law or individual rights and removed 59,350 content.

Koo said in its report that it actively moderated 54,235 content and that users reported 5,502 posts during June.

In addition to issuing regular monthly compliance reports, the rules include specific communication links or information that mediators have deleted or disabled access for proactive monitoring performed using automated tools. You also need to disclose some of the numbers.

According to IT rules aimed at curbing explicit abuse and misuse of the platform, key social media intermediaries must appoint chief compliance officers, node officers, and complaint officers. Stakeholders must be resident in India.

Non-compliance with IT rules causes these platforms to lose intermediary status and be exempt from liability for hosted third-party data.

Facebook recently appointed Spoorthi Priya as the Complaint Officer in India.

India is a major market for global digital platforms. According to data quoted by the government earlier this year, India has 5.3 billion rupees WhatsApp users, 4.1 billion rupees Facebook subscribers, 2.1 billion rupees Instagram clients, and 175 million rupees account holders on the microblogging platform Twitter. I am using.

Twitter’s apparent hard work is under government scrutiny. The microblogging platform does not comply with new rules called intermediary guidelines that require the appointment of officers to set up strong grievance mechanisms and coordinate with law enforcement agencies.

Twitter recently nominated California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s grievance officer on the platform’s website, but the appointment is to make India resident in India as a key officer, including the grievance officer. Does not meet the requirements of the new IT regulations that explicitly require.

In particular, Twitter has lost its legal liability as an intermediary in India and is now liable to users who post illegal content.

In a conflict with the government over compliance with new IT rules, Monday’s Twitter website displayed an incorrect map of India showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries.

Twitter deleted the wrong map later that day after facing a fierce backlash from netizens.

Even in the context of growing tense relations with the Indian government, Twitter recently temporarily blocked IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account on suspicion of violating US copyright law. Serious violation of IT rules.

Twitter and the government have said several times over the past few months, including during farmer demonstrations and later when the microblogging platform tagged political posts of several leaders of the ruling Indian Farmers’ Party as “manipulated media.” I was on the collision course about the problem. , Pull out a sharp rebuke from the center.

