Mario Golf is fun, but Battle Golfer Yui blows up shit





Image: Sega / Kotaku

I recently changed the golf game from zero to two. First Mario Golf: Super Rush arrived at Switch last week, but the second Battle Golfer Yui left Japan in 1991 for the Mega Drive (Sega Genesis for my fellow Americans). There wasn’t. And while they share many similarities, the opposite emotions these games show and elicit for sports make both much more attractive when played side-by-side.

Neither game is said to be a faithful reproduction of real golf. I can’t remember the last time Tiger Woods swallowed the club into electricity to avoid explosive environmental hazards, but its apparent Mario Golf favors entertainment at least 500 years ago. Classic characters such as Mario, Peach and Bowser come to Super Rush wearing Sunday vests. Toads applies a rigorous skill-based membership hierarchy, and the entire game takes place in a country club where vast grounds wastefully swallow our planet. Decreasing water resources.

No, the most obvious difference between the two sports perspectives is in their respective story modes. Mario Golf: Super Rush is a very professional golf in that the vast range of single-player adventures deals with the improvement or preservation of huge clubs, ending with a snowman-like ice king confrontation. Course management. Super Rush treats golf as important. This is an entertainment that nourishes the inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom in ways not possible in real-life sports, which have been criticized for their lack of exclusivity and diversity.

Battle Golfer Yui takes a different approach. Yui Mizuhara, the heroine, was introduced in an intro video showing how she was rescued from Dark Hazard, an evil organization that is trying to conquer the world with a high-level athlete called a battle golfer. The game frequently uses this term in connection with Yui and his opponents, but that the leader of the Dark Hazard, an eerie old flatulence known only as Professor G, uses them in these schemes. It’s never clear what you’re planning.

In any case, Yui is somehow saved from the process of turning a regular golfer into a battle golfer by a mysterious SMG-wielding man who literally says nothing about what’s going on. Yui was confused by himself and decided to take part in a local golf tournament organized by a group called the Hazard Foundation, seeking answers to his fellow abductee and friend Ran Tatsuzaki. From there, Battle Golfer Yui pursues the protagonist who bears the name, confronts many strange enemies, and develops his power as a battle golfer.

Mario Golf: Unlike the Super Rush campaign, Battle Golfer Yui does not profess a deep love for golf. Sometimes it can even be quite hostile to it. All Yui faced with a link from a perverted teenager who landed on Yui to a fake squadron superhero with a strangely realistic look is Battle Golfer himself, but unlike our heroine, Professor G I have been brainwashed until I became a slave. The match with Yui is saved from this fate and they teach her how to take advantage of this newly discovered freedom to perform special shots like Mario Golf. Although details of how and why are lacking, golf in the world of Battle Golfer Yui is portrayed as a tool of oppression, a supersoldier with the power to dehumanize people and conquer other parts of the world. You can turn it into a soldier. No one in Battle Golfer Yui plays golf for fun.

G / O media may receive fees

The story culminates in the final match against Run, who impersonates Yuis’s trivial caddy throughout most of the game. After Yuis escaped, her friend transformed into Dark Hazard’s most powerful battle golfer. It reminds me of the fate that might have fallen on Yui if she wasn’t rescued. After defeating Ran, Yui can choose to play the magical flute that took Professor G (magic because Battle Golfer Yui never decides whether it’s science fiction or fantasy) or break the mind control instrument. I will. The former is game over, Yui becomes the new leader in Dark Hazard, and the latter frees Run from the influence of Professor Gs. With the right choice, the two athletes hugged each other and finally reunited as friends. That’s when the shit gets dark.

As soon as they touch, Yuis’s black flames combine with Lands’ shadow lightning bolts, and the man who saved Yui at the beginning of the game manages to fire a bomb planted under the country club. The result is a big explosion that wipes out the Dark Hazard headquarters from the map, but kills 20,000 people (what a hell). Battle Golfer Yui takes an elevator to approach two friends who are riding upwards and gazes at the city skyline as credits roll. It’s ambiguous whether this scene happens before or after a horrifying event in the game (or even outside the realm of metaphor), but there’s one thing that’s clear. That is, golf is bad and ruins your life.

Battle Golfer Yui is a solid golf game with many similarities to the Mario Golf series, but the Super Rush, which has benefited from 30 years of game design advances and much more powerful hardware, is virtually everywhere. It is excellent. While falling in love with old-fashioned Megadrive visuals and strange, almost unclear stories, Battle Golfer Yui is obsessed with menu-based conversations, choosing the right dialogue options in the right order for downtime between matches. Turn it into a frustrating exercise to try. Proceed to the next game. These moments do not follow the rhyme or reason and may require you to select the same topic multiple times to go anywhere. Even if there is a useful English translation patch, it’s puzzling.

Still, by playing Battle Golfer Yui with Mario Golf Super Rush, I was able to enjoy both more. When I wanted to play a more mechanically sound golf game, I turned to Mario and my friends. When I wanted to compensatoryly destroy elite sports as a cute anime girl, I started All Mega Drive (wink wink) and mashed up the conversation. On the way to that unexpectedly horrifying conclusion. At least now that he runs golf, as a long-time golfer, the waste of land and water resources on the planet quickly loses both, a game that respects much of its tradition and eventually destroys it. Going back and forth between games that plunged into, offered me something new, at least in my mind, a perspective on what they were trying to achieve.

And hey, even if you think it’s all bullshit, Battle Golfer Yui is a wonderfully weird game that has never been given the opportunity to shine outside of Japan. Indeed, it doesn’t mechanically hold candles in almost every installment payment in the Mario Golf series. But I tell a quirky but surprisingly serious story about getting an evil version of a real, slightly evil sport to kneel on another happy adventure to save a golf course at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/mario-golf-s-fun-but-battle-golfer-yui-blows-shit-up-1847223617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos