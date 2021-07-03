How Moderna Created the mRNA Covid Vaccine Quickly: Noubar Afeyan





According to a recent Associated Press report, almost everyone admitted to Covid-19 was not vaccinated with 99.9% as of May.

Still, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, 13% of adults in the United States have said they “never get” the COVID-19 vaccine in late May. Another 12% wanted to “wait until it’s available for a while to see how it works for others.”

Vaccination of the majority of the population is the best way to avoid further proliferation from ever-evolving variants, such as the current delta variants that are rapidly spreading in the United States and other countries.

Still, Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan understands hesitating to get a new vaccine.

“The vaccine came out like that [short] It’s probably not safe in the time frame that people automatically assume. “

“In fact, many people have appeared on television, and their experts supported the view that if done within five years, it would be unsafe, and not all of it is true.

“Nevertheless, people are confused.”

What people may not understand is that extensive research has been done over the years on mRNA technology and other mRNA vaccines. With more than a decade of experience and innovations in the mRNA technology itself, Moderna was able to produce the Covid mRNA vaccine as quickly as a pandemic occurred. And it may also change the future of medicine.

Here’s what you need to know about how the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine was developed:

Timeline: Vaccine within 1 year

Indeed, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine was ready very quickly, as was Pfizer’s vaccine.

Chinese scientists published the new coronavirus sequence online on January 11th. For the next two days, NIH and Moderna used it to plan vaccines.

Afeyan remembers receiving an important call for the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. “January 21, my daughter’s birthday … I got a call from Davos. [during The World Economic Forum] Bansel was said at the conference to be “prompted” by many public health groups to work on the vaccine.

“We literally decided to do this overnight,” Afeyan told MIT.

According to Afeyan, Moderna provided NIH with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for testing on February 24, 2020, “the first Moderna shot was on the arms of volunteers in Seattle on March 16, 2020. I entered. “

According to Afeyan, after testing the Moderna vaccine on December 18, 2020 with 30,000 volunteers, the FDA approved urgent public use, and three days later the first Moderna vaccine was given to front-line healthcare professionals. it was done.

Over 10 years of research to innovate mRNA as a “bioplatform”

One of the reasons for the rapid development of Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccine is that scientists have been working with mRNA for years.

“Messenger RNA technology has been developed from a basic science perspective for over 15 years,” Kizzmekia Corbet, the scientific leader of NIH’s Coronavirus Vaccine and Immunopathogenicity Team, who helped deliver the vaccine, told NIH Records. I did.

Moderna has also been working on mRNA technology “since its launch in the myriad therapeutic areas of 2010,” including cancer treatment. Afeyan has been on CNBC Make It (as a spokesperson) for clinical development of mRNA-based antiviral vaccines since 2015.

What Moderna has done over many of those years has been to develop mRNA as what scientists call a bioplatform. This will allow for faster vaccine development. The bioplatform is a system that can be easily expanded and adjusted for a variety of illnesses.

Traditionally, vaccine development was essentially a bespoke effort.

“The advantage of the bio-platform is that with Moderna’s mRNA platform, we can quickly redeploy the established and improved platform to create and test new vaccines based on new viral sequences,” Afeyan told CNBC Make It. Talking (via a spokesperson)).

All of this makes the mRNA vaccine virtually programmable. Corbet and Bansel describe this process as “plug and play.”

“MRNA is always made up of four identical letters,” Bansel said in a December Andreessen Horowitz podcast, “BioEats the World.” (Represented by). “It’s like software or Lego,” he said, “a four-letter life like one letter of zero and software.”

“The only difference between mRNA vaccines is’order of letters, zero and one of life’,” said Bansel. “The manufacturing process is the same, the equipment is the same, the operators are the same. It’s the same. That’s why we were able to go so fast.”

Faster vaccine development in the future

Bio-platforms bring changes far beyond the Covid pandemic.

Judy Savitskaya and Jorge Conde, biotechnology investors at Andreessen Horowitz, top Silicon Valley investors, liken how bioplatforms can transform the biotechnology industry into what the emerging assembly line of the automotive industry has done. I will. Raw materials such as steel and rubber are hand-crafted from start to finish, with standard components that can be repeated with new models, from early cars to production on assembly lines, “said the January blog post. I am writing in.

(Andreessen Horowitz is not investing in an investment in Moderna, Pfizer, or BioNTech, a spokeswoman for the company said.)

The Covid-19 vaccine is an example of how to use mRNA.

According to the company’s quarterly investment document released in May, Moderna is investigating 24 mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, and 14 have begun clinical research. Moderna’s mRNA treatment pipeline includes zika vaccines, HIV vaccines, and cancer vaccines, to name a few.

“In the coming weeks, we will quickly redirect the mRNA technology platform from cancer to COVID,” said Pfizer and BioNTech, which co-created other mRNA Covid vaccines currently in use in the United States. We estimate that we will be able to produce a modified version of the new mutant strain in just six weeks, “says Savitskaya and Conde.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also working on mRNA vaccines to prevent influenza.

“”[T]These programs are just the first of a long list that will benefit from the same foundation. [bio]”Platform”, Savitskaya and Conde wrote. “The rise of a productive platform will have a far greater impact than just vaccines. It will transform all areas of biotechnology, including small molecule discovery, protein engineering, genome editing, gene delivery, and cell therapy. I will. “

Even with all this hard work and innovation, even Afeyan says Modana was lucky to be able to move as fast as that.

“I’m really very surprised,” Afeyan told MIT. “Murphy’s Law is on vacation, sabbatical for a year, and many things that could have gone wrong simply didn’t work.”

