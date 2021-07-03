It’s time for Big Tech to work with Congress





For the past decade, Big Tech leaders have been unable to address issues of growing public interest in the industry, including monopoly practices, privacy breaches, disinformation and false alarms, and election interference.

Their lack of action has created a political void that Congress is now rushing to fill. Meanwhile, tech leaders are suddenly surprised by the package of bills passed by the House Judiciary Committee last week aimed at significantly constraining the most profitable companies in the industry, such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon. There is.

They are right to be surprised. The bill is poorly written by authors who do not fully understand how the industry works. But tech leaders are the only ones who blame the challenges they are currently facing. Instead of stepping up when they had the opportunity, they argued primarily about the issue.

It doesn’t cut it. Tech leaders now need to do more than say no to the law. They need to work actively with Congress to solve problems and secure the future of the innovation economy. Solutions may require short-term profit reductions, but the long-term survival of the industry is at stake.

For now, the latest bill will almost certainly fail. But that’s because Senate Republicans argue that there is a law that first addresses the perception of anti-conservative bias towards social media platforms.

Definitely: The day of calculation will come. The bill has bipartisan support in the house. And the dismissal of antitrust proceedings against Facebook last Friday was filed by the US government and 46 states and would only pressure Congress to take action.

Technology leaders need to decide now whether they want to be part of the solution or a victim of negligence.

The two most problematic and widespread bills in the package are Rhode Island State House member David Siciline’s “American Innovation and Choice Online Law” and Washington State House Member Pramila Jayapal’s “Ending Platform Antitrust Law.” “is.

The bill is well intended. They aim to thwart Facebook’s tendency to buy competitors and Apple’s practice of favoring its products on the App Store.

They will prevent tech companies from running businesses that compete with others on their platforms. It also prohibits providing services that companies must purchase to access the platform. If they pass, include Google Maps in the search results and say goodbye to Google. Alternatively, Apple has “Find My Phone” pre-installed on the iPhone.

Two California representatives of the House Judiciary Committee, Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, voted against the bill. Lofgren called the Jayapal bill a “very extreme measure” and said it would “take a grenade and engulf it in a tech economy and blow it up.”

Tech leaders may eventually be able to block the worst elements of the parliamentary package. But it’s clear that Congress is gaining momentum to curb industry abuse.

Tech leaders must join the game if they want to help draw industry rules over the years to come. The alternative sits vaguely while parliamentarians are creating regulations that could curb the next wave of innovation.

