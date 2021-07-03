Wheeler Opera House dials in with new technology





Seventh graders at Aspen Country Day School will drive through the annual theater scene at the town’s Wheeler Opera House on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The play will be held on Fridays and Saturdays for other students and 8th grade parents. 5 pm. This will be the first performance at the Wheeler Opera House since COVID-19 opened the theater to the public. (Kelsey Bruner / Aspen Times)

When the Wheeler Opera House is reopened to the public 15 months after it is closed, patrons will notice improvements in the production side of the operation.

The 132-year-old building was closed, but it wasn’t quiet outside or inside.

A large $ 2 million masonry project to repair and replace bricks on the exterior walls of the building, promoted during the pandemic, is expected to be completed in September.

The in-building production team also took full advantage of the dark days, upgraded technology and installed a new Avid S6L audio console, wireless Clear-com system and state-of-the-art Barco Laser 4K projector.

According to Wheelers Assistant Production Manager Michael Bacca, the audio console replaces the system over 20 years ago and offers operators more options to extend or customize performance with 64 inputs and 32 outputs. To do.

The new projector provides the audience with a crisp view of the screen and raises Wheeler’s technology to industry standards.

It is also highly efficient and uses less energy.

According to Bacca, we are innovative and strive to be responsible for the environment and carbon dioxide emissions.

According to Nicole Levesque, Audience Services Manager at Wheelers, due to busy performance schedules, theaters rarely have time to upgrade or perform full maintenance.

She said it was difficult to find those windows to get the job done. It’s an old building and we want it to look beautiful inside and out.

Another upgrade was the installation of an auditory loop system by Assist2Hear Inc. This allows anyone with a hearing aid to connect to the system.

Erin Nichols, owner of Assist2Hear Inc, says users can step into the venue and tune their devices to get the best sound in the house.

Wheelers production manager Chad Eaton said the Clear-com system will allow staff to wear wireless headsets and communicate with each other.

In total, production upgrades cost just over $ 250,000.

Eaton said the rigging system had been dialed in quite a bit, adding that the replacement of the rigging system would be the next big project to be completed in the next few years. That is the biggest request we receive from our clients.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, people walk by the Wheeler Opera House, which is still closed, as restoration projects continue on a spring day in downtown Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times)

Wheeler’s construction team is also cleaning the facility using a UV light disinfection and air filtration system. Ionizers and MERV13 filters are found on all air handlers, and multiple air handlers also utilize UV ​​lighting. When the building is occupied, the control dampers for fresh air are 100% open.

Aspen Show Tix has expanded ticket delivery, including the option to add tickets to your digital wallet. Ticket buyers are encouraged to buy tickets online and present them on their mobile device for touchless scanning.

Wheeler opened on June 11th at its first live performance, the 13th Aspen Fringe Festival.

Live music will be held last weekend as part of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience and will be performed at the Aspen Music Festival and School this weekend.

Wheeler is open and does everything he can to ensure his safety, Bacca said. We hope that these upgrades and improvements will show our patrons and guests that we are the best venue.

