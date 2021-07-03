Warner: Infrastructure legislation has the potential to make SWVA a technology, a new mining hub | News





Bristol, Virginia Southwestern Virginia could be one of the 18 rural areas of the United States designated as a technology hub for expanding important semiconductor businesses and mining the rare earth minerals needed for their production. ..

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner meets with local state senators at Bristol Station on Friday to meet with education, business, and economic development figures to raise temporary funding under Senate-approved U.S. innovation and competition laws. We talked about the impact of the $ 250 billion.

While Republican and Democratic senators are gathering on Senate bill priorities, Warner said he’s waiting to see the pending house version. Even if he resolved the two bills, he said he hoped he was ready to sign President Vidence in August.

The law addresses business and industrial competition with the People’s Republic of China in technical areas such as the global supply of semiconductor chips, the Internet and other items. Warner said the Senate bill of about $ 52 billion will help boost domestic semiconductor production by helping fund 7-10 new US facilities.

While US dominance of the semiconductor market is well below the 33% peak in global production, Warner said China’s production has risen. Taiwan and the Republic of China also produce most of the world’s semiconductor supply.

Mr Warner said China’s demand for Taiwan to come under its control could jeopardize access to global chip production.

Warner also warned that the mining of rare earth elements used in the manufacture of several devices such as smartphones, electric motors and semiconductors is dominated in mainland China.

Warner said the economic situation in the United States and China has become a holy moment in the pandemic as country leaders know how dependent they are on medicines, medicines and rare earth minerals.

My beef belongs to the Chinese Communist Party, not the Chinese, Warner added.

The remaining approximately $ 200 billion is approved by the federal budget, but Warner said it wasn’t allocated to a particular item, citing five priorities that need to be considered.

Includes Southwest Virginia among the 18 Regional Technology Hubs Envisioned in the Bill

Join Southwest Virginia in a Semiconductor Manufacturing Game

Development of rare earth mineral supply capacity

One-time catalyst funding for tech business startups

Legislative and local plans to improve broadband services

Warner said his experience in coal mining in southwestern Virginia could provide an answer for finding a domestic rare earth supply.

According to Warner, this room has more expertise than any committee I belong to. You need to educate me so that I can educate the Senator.

Mike Quilen, chairman of the Region OneGo Virginia Economic Development District, said mining expertise is not an issue in the region, but the cost of mining rare earth minerals is an issue.

According to Killen, some help is needed. It is high.

Warner emphasized that China could hurt the US economy by deciding to block access to rare earth production, and said it had to do more than talk. If an American has to pay an extra 1-2 cents to get a safe supply, it’s worth it, and the cheapest price isn’t always the safest.

According to Warner, getting existing and potential semiconductor producers to consider finding employment in southwestern Virginia presents its own challenges.

Warner mentioned the inventory of potential data center sites in the economic development partnership InvestSWVAs 2020, stating that the region has two things needed for semiconductor production: an abandoned mine site and ample land. It was.

Warner warned the panel that region-based attempts to attract the status of technology hubs should be avoided and that consortiums of regions, universities and universities should be supported.

He pointed out regional planning districts, community colleges, UVA Wise, Emory & Henry College, and even Virginia Tech as partners.

Expanding high-speed Internet in southwestern Virginia is also important for making southwestern Virginia a technology hub, and Warner said Virginia and local governments need to work on a comprehensive plan to do so. Said.

He suggested that 133 counties and cities in the state should work to build high-speed Internet service availability within two years.

Warner accused the United States of losing its tech-slip advantage and losing its influence in helping set international standards for technologies such as 5G wireless.

He cited China’s growing dominance in selling cellular technology and even commercial drones.

According to Warner, the western warrant has become lazy. We have to do this with the rest of the world. China has come up with a way to set standards.

