Best Phones Under $ 500 2021: iPhone SE, Pixel 4A, OnePlus, etc.





Flagship phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may boast incredible specs, but they also come with very high prices. However, most people simply don’t need the power and performance of an elite cell phone like these, and lowering the range can save a lot of cash.

The great news is that people who shop on a more modest budget have more choices than ever before, from brand new affordable phones to discounted previous generation models. Also, despite its low price, affordable phones are very sophisticated, with features similar to premium phones, such as a great multi-lens camera, high-speed processor, large amount of internal storage, and even 5G connectivity. I will. Plus, if you’re willing to buy an unlocked phone, you have even more options.

Check out the list below for the best phones under $ 500 that we regularly update and read the CNET reviews. Please note that it links to the unlocked version of each phone. Unless otherwise specified, it should work with most of the four largest wireless carriers in the United States.

John Kim / CNET

Due to the four-year gap between the 2020 iPhone SE and its predecessor, Apple has packed a lot of upgrades into its latest low-priced phones. This includes wireless charging, better camera specifications and water resistance. If you’re looking for a new iPhone but want to save as much money as possible, the $ 399 iPhone SE is the best option for a cheap iPhone option.

Read the Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

In addition to the mainGalaxy S21 phone, Samsung has a more cost-conscious A-series phone. This year, we launched the Galaxy A525G with four cameras, including a selfie camera, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and expandable memory. Samsung has released the phone in quite a few fun colors, but for those shopping in the United States, it’s more likely to be found only in black.

Angela Lang / CNET

If you need a rugged smartphone on a budget, the Pixel 4A is for you. In addition to its excellent dual camera system and its low battery life, Google promises software updates and new features for this model by 2023. It’s a solid good phone all around, and in a real Google way you’ll wonder why every phone doesn’t do so much work to make your life easier.

Rika Garka / CNET

The OnePlus 8 was impressed with its solid spec lineup, excellent screen and attractive design. Even better, it also offers 5G data speeds, even lower affordable launch prices, and is well worth it in every way, as it can be purchased directly from the OnePlus online store for $ 449.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Moto G Powerpacks feature a rugged 5,000mAh battery that lasted an impressive 4-day test without charging. The phone has three rear cameras, one of which is a macro lens, a 6.4-inch display, and expandable memory. Not bad for its $ 190 asking price.

James Martin / CNET

OnePlus is expanding the more affordable Nord family of phones with the launch of the $ 300 Nord N10 5G. It doesn’t have an in-screen fingerprint reader like wireless charging or a high-end OnePlus phone, but it does have a 90Hz display, headphone jack, and 5G. Read the OnePlus N105G Review.

Angela Lang / CNET

Google’s Pixel 4A, released in August, costs $ 349. The 5.81-inch Google Pixel smartphone is only available in one color (black) and one size (unlike the last few years, there is no Pixel 4A XL). This Google Pixel features a headphone jack, a slightly larger screen, a larger battery than the Pixel 4, and 128GB of storage.

Read the Google Pixel 4A review.

Josh Miller / CNET

The iPhone XR may be almost three years old, but it’s still officially sold by Apple and has received the latest version of iOS, making it a legitimate candidate for hard-earned cash. It currently features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an A12 Bionic processor, starting at $ 499 outside the 64GB contract. The specs are similar to the 2020 iPhone SE, but the XR’s big screen may be worth an additional $ 100.

Read the Apple iPhone XR Review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the Note 20, the Moto G Stylus features a stylus that you can store on your phone, along with a built-in Notes app to increase your productivity. Currently for $ 280 from Motorola, the phone also features a triple rear camera, 128 GB of storage, and a rugged 4,000 mAh battery. It doesn’t support 5G data speeds, but its successor, the Moto G Stylus 5G (shown further above this list), has more internal storage and, of course, a slightly higher price of $ 400. Provides 5G.

Read the Moto G Stylus review.

