How to Develop Deep Tech Startups for National Security





A recent drone strike at Jammu’s air force base has highlighted where India stands in deep technology and whether startup space is alive in that question. To be honest, this space has witnessed a lot of activity and marks the beginning of what is loosely called the Second Startup Revolution. If the first is led by e-commerce and digital marketplaces, the second is also led by deep tech companies in delicate sectors such as defense and space. And because this affects national security, governments need to be proactive and involved.

Innovative development and deployment of deep technology can upset the balance of forces. Takes the area of ​​unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance and drones. They offer both defensive and offensive options without significantly increasing the political costs of escalating conflicts. In the case of India, its urgency is highlighted by its vast border surveillance capabilities and the need to constantly upgrade its vast EEZ.

The Ministry of Defense initiative, Innovation for Defense Excellence (iDEX), is one of the efforts to leverage the startup environment to improve India’s defense readiness, equipment design and manufacturing capabilities. The focus is on developing short-term and medium-term capabilities by leveraging open innovation rather than simple device personalization.

This will reveal some of the early success stories.

* Bangalore-based Tonbo Imaging designs and builds advanced imaging and sensor systems for dealing with complex combat environments.

* Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions began their journey by winning the iDEX Challenge. They are currently developing prototypes to prevent the illegal use of drones and see through armor.

* Pune-based Gurutvaa is also working on the design and development of counter drone systems for perimeter security.

* Z Motion Autonomous Systems is advancing into unmanned vehicle control technology with the aim of developing aerial systems with ammunition transport capabilities.

* Ghaziabad’s North Street Cooling Towers has joined the IDEX platform to develop carbon fiber filaments to support the production of the Indian Army’s rocket launcher.

* Saif Automations, Visakhapatnam, is a marine innovation startup developing battery-powered self-propelled lifebuoys for the Indian Navy.

* BigCat Wireless at IIT Madras Research Park creates wireless solutions for the military.

* NoPo Nanotechnologies is a start-up company specializing in the manufacture of single-walled carbon nanotubes and has the potential to lead India to selected groups in several countries with this extraordinary capability.

* 3rdiTech is the winner of the iDEX Challenge and manufactures 100 megapixel cameras for aerial platforms.

The iDEX process has opened up a whole new ecosystem in addition to giving Indian start-ups visibility into their work. The opportunity to work openly alongside the army, which is also the ultimate end user, should have a positive impact and help destroy silos. In the long run, this is the idea that these entities will help build trust and even squeeze foreign contracts.

With the right kind of support, our next-generation unicorns are expected to be supported by deep-tech start-ups that are experimenting, expanding and building strong partnerships with local governments and national governments.

Businesses have been claimed to prosper when the government sleeps. However, this may not be the case for deep tech startups in the delicate sector.

Globally, we are observing growing government interest in funding, supporting and promoting independence in sectors important to national security such as semiconductors, space infrastructure, 5G and defense. For example, the US government is actively promoting investment and distributing grants and contracts to companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin. We also recently announced a $ 150 billion funding program specializing in semiconductor and chip manufacturing.

Similarly, deep technology financing programs such as the Israeli venture capital fund and the UK catapult program show that early government support is important for start-ups in this area. Similarly, India’s iDEX is playing a role in facilitating the development of new businesses in the national security sector, where the government may be the only purchaser.

Sanjay Jaju is an additional secretary to the Defense Production Department of the Ministry of Defense and CEO of the Defense Innovation Organization. Mudit Narain is the Chief Technology Officer of GoI, a key scientific advisor, and iDEX, an advisor.The expressed views are personal

