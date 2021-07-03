Niva | Challenge Google’s Way with Search





The new search engine offers an ad-free, private experience that only shows real results, but at a price

Twenty-three years ago, Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page published Google’s idea in a research treatise, “Structure of a Large Hypertext Web Search Engine,” optimistically concluding that search has a bright future. They wouldn’t have been more prophetic anymore. Google has built its huge empire over the years, thanks to the continued success of search engines.

The brand name is so successful that it is synonymous with the word search, which is a concern for the company. There were few rivals. And don’t forget last year’s commercial success, Google has generated over $ 100 billion in revenue from its search operations alone. Newcomer Niva sees an opportunity in this Google-dominated universe. Just a few days ago, Neeva made search engines available to users in the United States, promising an ad-free, private search experience that only shows real results. Signed-up users will have free access for 3 months, after which they will have to pay $ 4.95 per month.

Around Neeva, there was talk of two former Google employees, Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan, challenging Google in their core business. Lamaswamy, a former senior vice president of Google, was part of the team that built Google Search in the early days. Raghunathan is a former vice president of monetization on YouTube. Both are IIT graduates.

So what opportunities did they feel in a market where Google is mostly ubiquitous? Ramaswamy revealed this in Neeva’s first blog about a year ago. He writes: As a leader in Google Ads products until 2018, I really believed in the benefits of the search experience that ads support … but ads undermine a good search experience, and there are many unintended ones. I came to believe that. Side effects that have a great social impact. The title of the post is “A new search method that’s right for you.”

Therefore, Neevas’ goal of modifying the search experience is closely linked to its ability to build non-advertising business models. This describes its subscription model, rarely in search engine businesses.

Not a free model

When Google first appeared, the question of how best to navigate this huge and growing resource, called the Internet, was still unsolved. It was still in the early days of the Internet, and of course many players chose the course that best mimics the offline services they are familiar with. Therefore, people like Yahoo have chosen to build themselves as a portal with information organized so that users can browse the Web. Other companies, such as Inktomi and Alta Vista, have focused on enabling users to search the Web.

Google entered the market by a new approach to search, ranking web pages based on the number of links to those pages, and ultimately by supporting itself in advertising, author Shane said. -Greenestein states in the book “How the Internet Has Become Commercial.” Like many other internet services, search is almost always free for users. In 2008, Chris Anderson wrote the book Free: The Future of a Radical Price to explain this business strategy.

Niva isn’t going that way. It was born when the subscription model was much more prevalent in the broader digital world. In an interview with the business magazine Fast Company, Ramaswamy tells people that Neeva is both a technical and a social experiment. Will he also pay for a high quality product that clearly benefits you in multiple ways, rather than the free one supported by advertising?

Last year, in one of his blog posts, he considered price issues. He writes: We start at a reasonable price. For example, the cost of two cups of black coffee a month. We hope that over time, we will be able to lower prices as efficiency increases. Everything we take for granted (computers, phones, ice cream, etc.) started at a higher price before it became available to everyone due to scale and innovation.

New challenger

Niva is not the only one looking for a search opportunity. Just days before Neevas’ announcement, Brave Browser announced a beta version of its search tool that provides users with the first independent privacy search / browser alternative to Big Tech. In recent years, DuckDuckGo has become an alternative to privacy over others.

Last month, usage of the DuckDuckGo app spurred on, with 55% increase in monthly search traffic over the past 12 months, making it the second largest mobile search engine in many countries, including the United States and Canada. .. , Australia, and the Netherlands. In addition, we’re not sure how many people we have because we don’t track users, but based on market share estimates, downloads, and national surveys, we think we have 70 to 100 million DuckDuckGo users. Tech Crunch reported that DuckDuckGo has won an additional $ 100 million in investment and said privacy technology continues to cook on gas.

In March of this year, Neeva raised an additional $ 40 million from Sequoia Capital, Graylock Partners and Inovia Capital. They had raised similar amounts in previous rounds.

This is a world that is very different from Google’s first year, when it was important not only to improve search results, but also to build new features. In those years, new features such as news, shopping, video and maps were introduced. Privacy has emerged as an important competitive factor across many digital product categories.

The world has changed in another way. As David Dotty wrote in a Forbes article, people have become the main search engine that prefers to search and consume on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Pinterest, and increasingly myriad of specialized apps. It’s not just about entering search terms. The point is that the search market is more fragmented than ever.

Still, as last year’s survey by the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority pointed out, search providers other than Google and Bing have a long history of choosing to outsource some or all of their search engine activity. References are references to those that maintain the web index. The main way to get index information is to use an automated web crawling bot. These bots follow links between web pages and return data about those pages to search engine servers.

According to the Fast Company, Neeva has indexed billions of web pages on its own, but also credits Apple, Bing, and Yelp at the bottom of search results. Other information providers include Intrinio, Weather.com and Xignite. Even Google is an element that has a Google map embedded in search results.

The important question now is, do users pay for search?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/neeva-challenging-the-google-way-in-search/article35124905.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos