Free Download Summertime Madness CODEX

Summertime Madness CODEX for PC 2021 Overview Summertime Madness is a first-person single-player puzzle game. The player, in the role of a painter who made a deal with the devil, must find his way back to the real world after being cheated and trapped in one of his paintings. A dreamlike journey into the surreal world of the artist’s own creations where atmospheric gameplay offers puzzles to discover, puzzles to solve and artistic landscapes to explore.

You find yourself on an evolving island, and as you explore your surroundings, the island will begin to change. The appearance of a ship, the ascension of a lighthouse, and every puzzle you discover and a puzzle you solve will reveal new wonders and unveil new places to explore. But be warned, the scene you find yourself in, this picturesque land of paint and oil isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. This intriguing world within the painting holds more mysteries than the artist intended.

Prague, July 20, 1945 Prague was under siege, ravaged by war, buildings were falling, churches were burning, everything was to be swept away forever, and there lived a painter cut off from the outside world. The worse the horror of war got, the more anxiously the artist painted beautiful landscapes in contrast to the evil he witnessed. One night, a mysterious figure appeared in the house seemingly out of nowhere. The stranger was slowly wandering around the room, inspecting the paintings. Then he sat in front of the artist. To offer him a deal, the chance to enter one of his creations, far away and free of war. But he had to find his way out before midnight, or his soul would be trapped in the canvas forever. Loneliness, on the verge of madness, and horrified by the smell of death creeping in from the streets, the artist shook the mysterious man’s hand, and before the deal, moments later, the house was empty.

* Unique art style and surreal environment to explore

* A collection of clever puzzles that will challenge your creativity

* An ever-changing world that evolves as you progress

*Hidden secrets to search for

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / re-assembly set: CodexGame File name: Summertime_Madness_CODEX.zip Game download size: 785 MB MD5SUM: f9bacfabe13fe28129af15bdebc0e08dSert Requirements

Before you start Summertime Madness CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and OS * Operating system: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 750 / ATI Radeon HD 7850 / AMD R9280 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 2 GB Available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and OS * Operating system: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 / AMD RX 570 * DirectX: Version 12 * Storage: 2 GB available space

