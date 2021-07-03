Google data tips, this week’s tech news blocked Facebook law in Florida





Yes, it’s half this year, but it’s never too late to clean up the spring with your Google account.

As of June 1st, Google Photos has stopped offering unlimited storage, so we encourage you to consider reorganizing your account. This means that your account can only grow up to 15GB as of June 1st.

Your Google Account combines Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail storage, so you can prun regularly with these programs to stay within your limits. Otherwise, you can pay $ 1.99 a month for a Google One entry-level 100GB plan (you can also save 16% by paying $ 19.99 a year). Additional plans offer up to 2 terabytes.

5 technical tricks: keep your phone number permanently or get a higher Zestimate

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin July 20th Mission: Spaceflight adds Mercury 13’s famous Wally Funk to its crew

More discreet data users can take several steps to stop the accumulation of large amounts of data, such as updating their Gmail inbox. This can be secretly bloated thanks to attachments and registered email lists. Google announced a new data plan in November.

Besides Google, there are other storage options, including online plans such as Amazon, Apple, and Dropbox, which also allow you to move your photos and videos to an external storage device. Anyway, it’s a good idea to consider saving a second or third copy of your important photos or videos to an external drive or USB drive in case something goes wrong with your computer or cloud storage service.

What else has happened with technology?

• Facebook law. Judge Robert Hinkle of the US District Court in the Northern District of Florida has blocked Florida law that penalizes social media companies for banning politicians’ speeches. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would appeal the law. The judge said it was likely to be considered unconstitutional because social media companies were forced to allow speech even if they violated the rules. The tech industry has challenged a law approved by Florida parliamentarians after Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube suspended President Trump’s account after being attacked by the US Capitol on January 6.

• Twitch is 10 years old. Amazon’s 10th anniversary service has evolved from a video game-centric site to a video streaming home for musicians and other creators to make a living.

• YouTube TV adds 4K, downloads. If you want to pay a little more, you can now watch 4K videos or download videos to access YouTube TV. With this service, you can try out new 4K Plus features, including Dolby Surround Sound, for free for a month. You can then upgrade for $ 9.99 per month for one year before going up to the regular $ 19.99 rate at the current promotional rates.

Game break

Major video game makers Sony and Nintendo have made significant acquisitions lately, but this trend “may actually be good,” suggests Thomas Francese of Inverse.

If you don’t maintain your score: Sony has acquired Housemarque, the developer of the PS5 game “Returnal,” and Nixxes Software, which excels at bringing PlayStation games to the PC. Meanwhile, Nintendo has acquired the next level game that developed “Luigi’s Mansion 3”. Publisher Take-Two Interactive has acquired its own face animation and motion capture studio Dynamixyz, which contributed to Red Dead Redemption 2: and NBA 2K21.

Meanwhile, rumors continue that Sony may also acquire Blue Point, the developer of Demon’s Souls, said Jeff Grab of GamesBeat. Meanwhile, at Microsoft, which added Bethesda Softworks parent ZeniMax to the Xbox team last year, Xbox head Phil Spencer told IGN that the acquired studio is “a natural and healthy part of our industry.” ..

This Week’s Talking Tech

The Talking Tech podcast describes Alexa’s new ability to read books with kids and TikTok’s plans to publish a long video of up to 3 minutes.

Contributions: Terry Collins, Jessica Guin, Brett Molina, Rob Pegoraro

