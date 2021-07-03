Google Stadia may be on more devices in the future





Google Stadia has been in use since November 2019 at this point (the beta program is opening even earlier), but it’s not yet available on all expected devices. This may change in the future, according to job listings posted by Google.

Discovered by 9to5Google, Stadia’s list of product managers has many references to expanding game streaming services. In particular, we are working on “making cloud gaming available on more devices” and “extending the device ecosystem” to support the requirements. Of Stadia.

Television is specifically mentioned in job listings, and smart television is arguably one of the areas where Google Stadia can expand. Last month, the service first became available on some Android TV devices, including the Nvidia Shield TV.

For example, consider a Samsung TV running on Tizen and the many Amazon Fire TV devices on the market. Roku streaming devices could be another potential target for plans to extend Google Stadia to more platforms and a wider range of hardware.

Will Stadia stay here?

Position promotion should help alleviate Stadia’s delays in development and expansion, as well as concerns about Google Stadia’s future, which has grown since the closure of its in-house game development studio earlier this year.

Google has a long history of investing in products and shutting them down from Google Wave to Inbox by Gmail a few years later, and there was concern that they could be abandoned when Stadia began to gain momentum.

What is certain is that Google is facing an increasingly competitive level in the game streaming business. While Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now are serious rivals, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming has recently expanded its list of compatible devices to include Windows PCs and Apple devices.

Originally available on Android, Chromecast Ultra, and Chrome browsers, Stadia has since jumped to iOS and iPad OS in the form of web apps, with the potential to appear in next-generation consoles in the near future.

