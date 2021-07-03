Startup Mantra: Pune Spruce Up tech for doing dirty work





PUNE Spruce Up believes it is a destroyer. Not only in the technical outlook of Indian manufacturing, but also in the social development environment where millennial Indian start-ups prefer to be positioned.

Clean Tech, Hardware, Technology and Manufacturing are all cues used by SpruceUp founder Abhishek Shelar to create a list of Forbes Asia under 30 (Asian entrepreneurs).

A graduate of IIT Bombay, Scheller is from the city of Aurangabad and first came to Pune in 2008 to study at Ferguson University.

Then, in 2010, I went to IIT Bombay and won the Undergraduate Research Award for finding a low-cost manufacturing method for titanium dental implants.

He founded his first company, Siddheya Precision Works, in 2013 at Shendra MIDC in Aurangabad.

Scheller has been accepted by Harvard University for his Master’s Program in Technology, Innovation and Education. At Harvard, Scheller incubated as a consultant to Harvard Innovation Lab startup U-Doodle.org under the Venture Incubation Program (VIP).

His course is over and he decides to return to India to start a new venture.

at first

After arriving in India, Scheller founded Spruce Up Industries, a company that provides value innovation solutions to key social issues.

Scheller says, I don’t come from any industry or manufacturing background. My father is an orthopedic surgeon and has a hospital in Aurangabad. I wanted to do better for the country, and I really feel the connection between nature and the environment. In 2015, the Indian start-up ecosystem was very prosperous. In addition to the Startup India scheme, the Swacch Bharat program was also underway. I’ve always seen trash and trash-producing tourist spots, but I’ve always wondered why there’s no big vacuum cleaner. The monumental Swacch Bharat Mission is run by jhadu (broom). There was a technical mismatch, so I thought this space needed mechanization.

Natural Jatayu Scavenger

With these goals in mind, within nine months of returning home, Scheller succeeded in inventing the patented technology and developing the prototype of the first machine. The machine was sturdy and durable, suitable for the harsh conditions of India, and was able to handle different types of wet and dry debris. It was developed at less than half the cost of machines available worldwide.

Jatayu can handle different types of moist and dry debris. (RAHUL RAUT / HT)

As a homage to vultures (natural scavengers), he named his machine Jatayu after the mythical vulture king.

Surviving cancer

As another note, among all that is happening at the company, Scheller was detected in cancer in 2016 and had to receive chemotherapy for four months. During those four months, he received chemotherapy every other weekend and had to work extra. He continued to work to make the machine efficient and most suitable for India, enduring all its side effects. Today he has no cancer.

Spruce up bootstrap

Spruce Up raised money from Schellers’ father’s retirement fund and lifesaving, and also put his family’s home on a mortgage. Scheller recalls, I was operating in a small room in Pune. A year later, two more people participated. The team has grown systematically over time. There were many challenges and much learning was done to do this.

B-to-G: Business vs. Government

Shelar said: As we operate in the business-to-government (B2G) domain, we operate in one of the toughest areas. The waste department, heavy machinery, and hardware departments are also difficult. You have to visit government offices several times to sell your product. Also, this is not a space without much money. Investors like to invest in explosive ideas. This is by no means an explosive idea from an investor’s point of view. So we had to invest, be very sharp and be wise about bootstrap. Doing this kind of complex effort with a bootstrapped budget was a big challenge for us. So we had to focus on the fundamentals. Over the course of five years, product quality and behavior have become so sharp that we have successfully deployed 100 machines from Nagaland to Jam Nagar and from Uttakashi to Chennai. He said one machine was also sold in New Zealand.

Learning product design

The first Jatayu HD machine, with the approval of Shelars himself, was the most compact, modular and powerful machine. The prototype was created in 6 months, but the minimum executable product took 2 years.

It took time to build a production, distribution and vendor network. Actual production began in 2017 and the first sale took place in 2018.

Abhishek Shelar, founder of Spruce Up, is outside his office grounds on the Undri-Pisoli road in Kondhwa. (RAHUL RAUT / HT)

After deploying 40 machines that run for 15,000 hours, we realized a lot of small things. I realized that India needs a truly completely non-contact machine. With a lot of garbage, worker hygiene is a huge concern. That’s why she said she launched a new model called the Jatayu Super, which uses internationally reputed Indian brand products wherever possible. The second preference is international products, but they are made in factories in India. The final preference is a complete import of materials with no alternatives. Therefore, we have reduced imports to only 10% of our products. Another problem is that the acid content of solid waste accumulates over time and corrodes the vehicle. So he added that the machine body is made of aluminum and the other parts are made of stainless steel.

OEM

Mr. Scheller, who explains the structure of the spruce-up team, we are OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). We develop and maintain technology. We have all protection rights, trademarks, copyrights and licenses. Make sure the machine is regulated. We set all prices and provide services. We have a R & D team, a vendor development team, sales and marketing, and after-sales. There is a production partner who does the production.

Indian challenge

Scheller says that every air machine needs filtration. India is a very dusty country compared to the United States and Europe. Fine dust will clog all filters and reduce the performance of the machine. Filtration technology is very difficult due to the very heavy dust load. Many competitors use this cartridge filter for cleaning, but it is not very effective. European companies use watering devices (fine fog that catches dust). In India, hard water is supplied and there is not enough water. We were able to overcome these challenges by making very Indian condition-specific changes to the design. We examined several technologies from military and defense applications and used such technologies.

Political correct

Disinfection workers are political supporters of Indian politics. He explained that non-contact machines do not replace humans or employees, Scheller said, although there are 3 million workers in the waste collection sector, 30% of the waste is still not collected. Hmm. The waste picker does not try to get rid of rotten trash. They want non-contact machines to work in a safe way. Garbage is even more dangerous from a health perspective, especially in post-Covid scenarios. We believe that more Gomi has been removed, more lives have been saved, and more skills have improved. Workers equipped with Jadu are skilled as machine operators. What’s more, the workspace is accountable because all trash is tracked. Workers are given a more dignified job. New technology is the power of nature. It will come, it will find that balance. That is our point of view.

Currently, citizen groups use machines only for uncollected waste. Also, cleaning is only a part. After cleaning, there is maintenance, cleaning, and beautification. Therefore, disinfectants can use it for this hygienic task. I don’t think humans have been replaced, but Scheller added that humans are uplifted and skilled thanks to non-contact machines like Jatayu.

Future plan

According to Scheller, there are three variations of the four models in the product suite that can accommodate different types of requirements. We also sell electric waste pickers, disinfection systems, corner sweep machines, and air blow machines. We bring ultra-strong vacuum to the small form factor that many universities, SEZs and businesses can use to keep their facilities clean. Its multi-utility machine that can be used by many entities. It’s easier to access than that. Especially in the Covid era, many people want and focus on mechanization and cleanliness.

Clean City Campaign

Scheller refused to name the city, but he revealed a clean city campaign in the database. This will start shortly with the help of the town of Jatayu. There are partners who specialize in cleaning the city. This project will include geotagging garbage points, how often garbage will occur, and reporting tonnage expected at a particular location. The control room of a civic group office will be able to make systematic plans to eradicate waste.

customer’s voice

Jatayu has made cleaning the highway very easy for us. This allows you to safely and hygienically clean up garbage dumps and paid Naka near the city and remotely monitor your work for maximum productivity. Markolines director Vijay Oswal states that these machines have powerful suction pumps that can remove large amounts of debris at once. Based in Mumbai and involved in corridor management and maintenance services, Markolines uses Jatayu machines to clean and maintain roads in Chennai.

