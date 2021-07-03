Five examples of how difficult times can generate the most influential innovation





Difficult challenges can be the secret behind the best innovations.

July 3, 2021 4-minute reading

As we recover from the pandemic and begin to rebuild, many entrepreneurs deal with difficult business recessions, lost profits, and in some cases completely resume after having to close the door. But entrepreneurs are accustomed to remaining eternal optimists in chaos and unpredictability. Whether it originated from Covid-19 or rebounded from a personal tragedy, there is a need to pivot towards product losses, proceedings and even value propositions.

Its resilience serves as a fuel and motivation for all founders, reaffirming that difficult times can be the platform for the next big thing. The following example of a founder who recently created an innovative solution to your problem, or a global challenge, may inspire you to pursue your business.

Turn illness into a purpose

Often it is a personal crisis in the founder’s life, which can lead to new clarity and purpose. Even tragedy near home can have new implications for the entire community. That’s because the community’s perspective has changed and we’re ready to do more.

Many say near-death experiences give them a better appreciation of how they want their mark in the world. Daniel Badran is no exception. As the founder of the energy efficiency services company Minimise, he started the company after the fight against cancer hindered his ability to speak for three years. During this tragic period, he doubled in building a business that could help the world in terms of sustainability.

Other founders, like Johnny Clouder, create businesses to immediately address the types of personal tragedy they encounter. Crowder has created CopeNotes, a text messaging platform that provides mental health support to subscribers. The service stems from his own mental health struggle as Clouder has dealt with schizophrenia, OCD, and bipolar disorder throughout his life.

No entrepreneur is as good as someone who has overcome the tremendous difficulties their innovation is trying to improve. This can have significant implications if the innovation has a direct impact on the health and well-being of others. Take, for example, Dr. Patricia Roman, CEO of morphogenesis. This is a company that helps the body fight chronic illnesses on its own. Dr. Roman is also the director of the Walt Disney Institute’s Department of Cancer Molecular Biology, and her breakthrough technology and services are a homage to those she knows who are suffering from chronic illness.

Face the challenges facing the world

In times of so much suffering and so many challenges, entrepreneurs have lent a discerning eye on what they can do to help. Companies such as Louis Vuitton had access to factories and equipment and were able to quickly step up to the plate using PPE equipment during a pandemic.

John Fisher is the founder of CrowdOptic, a company he started when he realized that medical demand was rising when Covid-19 began its deadly spread. Fisher and CrowdOptic have partnered with National Bioskills Laboratories to help the entire healthcare community through AI and bioskills when needed most. The concept was to remove geographic barriers and enable medical professionals to collaborate remotely with the help of technology to quickly apply their discoveries and new skills to patient care work.

Covid-19 has also caused serious financial instability for many. Justin Donald felt called to help the pandemic and other people who were subsequently financially struggling, and he produced wealth while other individuals were still looking for new jobs. Directed everything we learned about building income through investment to help. For some, feeding a family has even become a side hustle.

Each of these examples proves that difficult times do not beat everyone. They may only provide a fertile foundation for big, bold and life-changing ideas, especially when performed from a passionate place. Difficult times are difficult, but we are truly grateful to entrepreneurs who have radically changed the way we work and live, stand up on this occasion to contribute to talent, time and innovation, and make the world a better place. ..

