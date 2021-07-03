How covid helped the technological evolution of the retail sector





Since the beginning of the pandemic, many retailers have leveraged their technical know-how in their business capabilities to promote customer engagement and ensure business progress.

By Jatin Ahuja

Technology plays as important a role as products, prices and packaging for a successful business. Where the lack of automation in the retail sector during a pandemic slowed businesses around the world, some retailers adopted flexible tools to understand market changes and improve visibility. As a result, the latter survived.

The global health crisis and subsequent norms of social distance have completely changed the retail experience over the past year and radically changed the way customers buy products. Technological advances in the industry have opened up a world of new possibilities for medium to large businesses.

Innovation has never been a problem for large retailers. However, an important part of the Indian retail industry includes local brands and small businesses that have been working with the most basic forms of technology until recently. The pandemic and the struggles associated with it have changed everything for them. Today, even the smallest retailers rely on technology for their day-to-day operations. Moreover, retailers are not the only ones who are benefiting from this. Innovation and digitization have been a great help to buyers as well, as their movements are restricted.

Attract customers online

Customers believe that Internet shopping has many advantages over in-store shopping amid the additional blockade of the protracted fight against COVID-19 in India. Whatever the reason, online shopping is on the rise. With the help of AI and machine learning, retailers not only help buyers by visualizing products in the virtual world, but also help retailers engage in technical discourse without compromising social distance norms. I am supporting.

Virtual shopping experience

Another important speculation in recent years has been remote shopping assistants. This will be a huge market in the next few years. Many retailers employ video conferencing as one of their sales tools to connect with customers in remote locations around the world. With the help of video, which has become a growing need in various industries due to pandemics, retailers can comfortably communicate with their clients at home. This allows customers to contact experts directly for guided discussions and product inquiries. This gives customers the confidence that they are buying the best on the internet.

Secure payment integration

As part of the transition from offline to online, accepting payments through vendor accounts or incorporating a secure payment gateway to handle the purchase cycle has become a new hygiene check for genuine e-retailers. Payment options also provide an optional way to make payments and provide customer support, as well as security against fraud.

Touchless purchase experience

Touchless online business is the ultimate fate of the retail sector, servicing customers throughout the transaction without creating human touchpoints. Browse, rate, select and buy everything online, from stationery to mobile phones to luxury cars. This process utilizes virtual technology and robotization. With the help of robotics, no human interaction is required, especially during drop-offs or pickups in selected areas.

Progress from offline to online can be very helpful to your organization. Because you can work from any area, there is no time limit, you can adapt effectively, you have strong connections with a large number of people, and the cost of work is minimized. Perfectly track performance. However, how far retailers can move towards adapting the available innovations depends on their size, the need for improvement, and their investment capacity. Still, making changes gives you the opportunity to automatically restructure your business and add value to your business.

The author is the founder and MD of BigBoyToyz.The views expressed are personal

