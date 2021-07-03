Former combat soldiers fight high-tech human capital shortage





When Israeli combat soldiers complete their mandatory missions, they often find themselves working in restaurants, hospitality, or the agricultural industry. They usually work in entry-level positions that do not require a degree or unique skills, saving money to go on a trip, enroll in college, or pursue the goals of other young people. However, the new program threatens to change this traditional trajectory in the hope of setting a 20-year-old child on a course leading to the Israeli technology ecosystem.

According to a recent report from the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central, Israel has 13,000 tech jobs and more than 60% of Israeli tech start-ups find it difficult to hire R & D employees. I am. Scale-Up Velocity, a non-profit organization, was launched by Start-Up Nation Central to develop initiatives and solutions that impact the human capital shortages of the high-tech industry. It already runs several successful programs targeting lesser-represented technical groups, such as ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab men and women. But by mid-July, the latest program, Cyber ​​4s will finish the second edition of 40 graduates, all former IDF combat soldiers. Second cohort photo of Cyber ​​4s: Scale-up speed

I never thought I could finish reading so many materials in half a year. Many, including programming languages, databases, both server-side and client-side, are former Air Defense Command soldiers and one of the first five women to join Cyber ​​4s, Noa Vered Shalom (22). ) Said. It was hard to do homework and projects and write code non-stop every day and even on weekends. This program is not the first time a former Patriot Battery Fighter has shown an interest in technology. She studied computer science in high school and wanted to use a computer from an early age. I didn’t know anything, but I knew it was an area for me.

For me, it’s the greatest success I’ve ever had, and for some it may seem not surprising, but I can’t believe the number of female participants has increased from zero to five. That’s what Scale-Up Velocity CEO Matty Zwaig said. Zwaig probably best understands the challenges women face as they move from the military to the technical environment. She is a former lieutenant colonel in the intelligence unit and a former vice president of digital technology at Ness. I think it shows how difficult it is to protect women in the industry, but I’m sure there will be more in the next class.

On her side, Vered Shalom said the staff fully supported her and other girls in the program and she did not feel discriminated against or looked down upon by anyone. But she’s already planning what to do with her newly discovered skills. I like the front end, but entering the industry and becoming a developer can be the front end, it can be the back end. Getting a degree in computer science is not urgent, but I think I will do it in the future. And hopefully keep growing in the industry and don’t stay in the same place.

The lack of talent in Israel’s technology industry is nothing new. For years, local start-ups and international companies have complained about the markets and qualifications that some workers offer when considering a workplace. However, the industry often resisted hiring potential employees who did not go through traditional routes. This means working in an elite intelligence unit or earning a computer science degree from a prestigious university.

For years, when they understand things, after their service, or after their big trip, if we grab them at the right time, it’s easy to get into the tech career track It was clear to me that there are so many people who can do it, Zwaig said. The military is the body that holds information about the majority of the population, and in fact, thousands of people suitable for the high-tech industry complete the service, although we often know this from talking to the military. , Not provided training will help you in your post-military life or get lost and don’t know what you want to do. They believe that there is nothing to offer to the world of technology. Maty Zwaig Scale Up Speed ​​CEO Photo: Michael Loubaton

The program offers a 6-month full-stack cyberboot camp created by Scale-Up Velocity, Israel National Cyber ​​Directorate, and IDF Profession for Life Directorate, incorporating comments from key companies on their needs and desires. I am. The program has already won the IDF Ingenuity Chief of Staff Award, and its graduates hold male positions at top companies.

Like the rest of the industry and the rest of the world, Cyber ​​4s needed to adapt to the new reality brought about by the coronavirus. However, it created major obstacles such as bringing classes online, but it also continued to lock in its target audience. Covid actually created a unique opportunity for us. Soldiers who had just left the army were stuck here because they couldn’t fly anywhere, and most soldiers hadn’t registered for academic research yet and had no guards or jobs in restaurants, so the army, we soon Started the program, Zwaig said.

Former paratrooper Ophir Danon, 23, managed to escape before Covid hit and spent three months in South America, but unlike Bered Shoham, he didn’t think about his tech career before enrolling in the program. It was. Thanks to this course, I have achieved 180 completely in my life. I was thinking of continuing to be a bartender, saving money, studying economics and industrial engineering, and seeing what would happen. But like his cohort, he was also amazed at the personal progress he had made. You learn something entirely new. If I approached me six or seven months ago and said I understood these terms, wrote them in these programming languages, and understood the code, I probably wouldn’t believe you.

I like the front end and enjoy working. It’s more visual and gives you a better experience of what you’ve created from scratch. Danon explained what he enjoyed most on the course and emphasized the actual experience he had gained. There are various projects, including projects with external companies such as IBM and Orbs, and they accompanied us while working on the actual projects and technologies. You can experience more than the front end I like, get to know the back end, learn about cybersecurity and do really cool things. Noa Vered Shalom (left) and Ofir Danon Photo: Courtesy

Danon spent a lot of service commanding a sniper platoon at the Israeli-Gaza border during a tense protest along the fence after the U.S. Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the summer of 2018. It was. A group of soldiers tested in combat helped during the course, even after they had finished their service. No matter where you are in the world, if you put together a group of former infantry, they will probably get along. There is a particular atmosphere and understanding of our shared experience that helps us to better understand each other. No matter what, there is some kind of connection.

I’ve seen all sorts of people with 30 years of intelligence experience, commanders, and those who have taken combat tests can be said to be the most influential managers in the organization within a few years. , CTO Boaz Gorodissky said, co-founder of XM Cyber, a risk-based vulnerability management company, and developed a platform that enables companies to address risks on their systems.

XM Cyber ​​is one of the companies that has already benefited from this course after hiring three Cyber ​​4 graduates. In short, it’s all about who you are as a person, and quality people can learn new skills, Gorodissky said. So, with patience, you can build a high level workforce yourself and our experience with those people in the program is very positive. The program provided them with the appropriate basic tools.

Intelligence veteran Gorodissky had previously encountered the work of Scale-Up Velocitys. His company has already accepted several ultra-Orthodox women trained by it, and his satisfaction from his latest new hires was clear. I placed the three guys in different workgroups. Two of those groups had jobs they were familiar with on the course, so they were able to fit in. However, one of them had to join and adapt to a group that was completely different from what he learned in the course. However, the course also gives them tools for independent learning, they have the will to succeed, self-discipline, and they get to work.

