Qualcomm’s new CEO develops laptop chip to challenge Apple with the aim of “growing” in China





Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon was filmed on October 29, 2018, during the launch event for the new OnePlus 6T in the Manhattan area of ​​New York, USA. REUTERS / CarloAllegri / File Photo

By next year, the new chief of Qualcomm Incs, his company introduced laptops by laptop makers using custom-designed central processing unit chips that boast longer battery life. I think you will get a chip that wonders how you can compete with.

Long-time processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy-efficient as Apple.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told Reuters this week that his company is on the market with the help of a team of chip architects who used to work at Apple Chips but now work at Qualcomm. He said he believed he could get the best chips.

In the first interview since taking a top position at San Diego-based Qualcomm, Amon hopes the company will grow revenue from China to strengthen its core smartphone chip business, despite political tensions. He also said that.

US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. will give Qualcomm the opportunity to generate more revenue and will grow significantly in China.

Amon said the basis of his strategy comes from lessons learned in the smartphone chip market. Providing a modem chip for wireless data connections on the phone was not enough. Qualcomm also needed to provide the brains to turn the phone into a computer. This is currently done on most premium Android devices.

Qualcomm is currently trying to push a 5G connection to a laptop, so Amon says it is pairing the modem with a powerful central processing unit (CPU).

Instead of using the computing core blueprints of long-time partner Arm Ltd, Qualcomm has a custom-designed chip if customers can rival Apple’s new laptop, as it currently uses on smartphones. I concluded that it was necessary.

As Head of Qualcomms Chips, Amon led the $ 1.4 billion acquisition of startup Nuvia this year. Its former Apple founder helped design some of these Apple laptops before forming a startup.

Qualcomm will start selling Nubian-based laptop chips next year.

According to Amon, it needed the best performance for a battery-powered device. If Arm, which has a long history of relationships, eventually develops a CPU that is better than what it can build on its own, there is always an option to license from Arm.

Arm is in the process of being acquired by Qualcomm for $ 40 billion by Nvidia Corp, a merger that opposed the merger with regulators.

Qualcomm has no plans to build its own product to enter other large markets for CPU data centers for cloud computing companies, Amon said. However, the Nubias design is licensed to cloud computing companies that want to build their own chips, which can conflict with some of Arm.

We are willing to leverage Nuvia CPU assets to partner with companies interested in building data center solutions, Amon said.

Phone chips accounted for $ 12.8 billion of $ 16.5 billion in chip revenue for the most recent fiscal year. Some of Qualcomms’ best customers, such as phone maker Xiaomi Corp, are in China.

Qualcomm expects revenue growth as Android handset customers raided former Huawei users who were kicked out of the handset market by Washingtonssanctions.

Kevin Krewell, chief analyst at TIRIAS Research, called it a political minefield due to growing tensions between the United States and China. But Amon said the company could do business there as usual.

We have licensed technology that does not require a compulsory joint venture with technology transfer. He said you respect American intellectual property because our customers in China are currently agreeing to their agreement.

Another big challenge for Amon is sticking to Apple as a customer. The Qualcomms modem chip has been found on all Apple iPhone 12 models after a fierce court battle.

Apple sued Qualcomm in 2017, but eventually withdrew its claim and signed a chip supply and patent license agreement with Qualcomm in 2019.

Apple is currently designing a chip that will replace the iPhone’s Qualcomms communication chip.

The biggest overhangs for Qualcomms’ long-term inventory multiples are shipped to all iPhones, so there are concerns that they are in the best condition at the moment, but someday Apple will handle these chips in-house. Canaccord Genuity Group.

Amon said Qualcomm has decades of experience designing modem chips that are difficult for rivals to duplicate, and Huawei’s leftover Android market gap creates new revenue opportunities for Qualcomm.

Huawei’s addressable market on the premium side alone is as big as Apple’s chance, Amon said.

Another challenge for Amon, a collective executive active on the keynote stage, is that even in Qualcomms’ hometown, Qualcomm, like Intel and Nvidia, is less well known to consumers. ..

I jumped into San Diego, hired an Uber driver at the airport, and said I was going to Qualcomm. He said, “Do you mean a stadium?” Krewella mentioned the now demolished Mission Valley venue, formerly home to the San Diego Chargers.

Amon has launched a new branding program to change the Snapdragon smartphone chip.

Today we have a mature smartphone industry. He said people care about what’s behind the glass.

(Report by Stephen Nellis of San Francisco, edited by David Gregorio)

View comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/business/2021/07/03/qualcomms-new-ceo-aims-to-go-big-in-china-develop-laptop-chips-to-challenge-apple/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos