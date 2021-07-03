Dragon Age 4 may not have news, but it does have concept art





We knew that this year’s EA Play wouldn’t show either Dragon Age 4 or the new Mass Effect game. Still, BioWare executive producer Christian Dailey posted an apology on Twitter, along with some new concept art, promising that “the team is gaining momentum and making great strides,” and more when the time comes. Said to share. correct.

Concept art is fun, but it’s dangerous to guess because it’s often used to establish moods and ideas. In particular, it’s a more specific scene that is publicly shared.

Dragon Age: We know that the assassin Antivan Amami rabbit has repeatedly appeared in the story between Inquisition and the present. Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights, last year’s collection of short stories, included multiple stories about the assassin, including Courtney Woods’ stakeout “The Wigmaker Job.” And on Dragon Age Day in December 2020, Mary Kirby published the official short story “The Wake,” featuring the same Woods crow. And this is not the first concept art to show us what looks like a crow with an identification mask and a feather cloak.

Dragon Age 4 is still in its infancy, so it’s hard to speculate that there are at least crows, whether this art depicts a particular crow or if only one idea comes to mind. Seems fair. ..

Dragon Age 4 saw an important pivot in its development earlier this year. Bloomberg reported that it was previously designed with “heavy multiplayer components”. These elements have been removed due to Anthem’s disappointing performance and the success of the single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This was after it was restarted as a “live” game in 2018.

The development of the Dragon Age 4 vision has undergone so many changes that concept art can only tell us a lot, even if it’s fun. For more information, read everything we know about Dragon Age 4.

