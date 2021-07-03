This Google Fit and Apple Health compatible Bluetooth smart scale has dropped to $ 19 (down 2021)





Amazon offers the Etek city SmartScale for $ 18.99 in prime. If you’re not a Prime member, orders over $ 25 are eligible for free shipping. This is 17% off the regular rate and will return to the lowest price tracked in 2021. If you’re looking for an affordable way to graph your workout progress more easily, you can name this scale. Track 13 measurements such as weight, BMI, body fat and muscle mass. Indicators can be sent to many popular ecosystems such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health and more. Compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones makes it a versatile solution for the whole family. It is rated 4.7 / 5 stars.

Take advantage of today’s savings when reinvesting them in this batch of BalanceFrom Resistance Loop Bands with $ 10 shipped Prime. Get 7 different bands with a difficulty range of 12 inches long. This compact workout gear set is easy to carry and keeps you healthy at home and elsewhere.

For deals that might be of interest, it only scratched the surface. For example, you can now restock your Pure Protein bar with up to 40% off, get a stylish Amazfit GTR smartwatch from $ 80, and even get it at Amazon’s 40-inch foldable desk at 50.50. Dollar. Also, if you always want to deal with bad posture, see the Upright GOS article.

Etekcity Smart Scale Features: Whole Body Composition Analysis-Get 13 important measurements such as weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, body water! All kinds of statistics and numbers will guide you in maintaining a healthy lifestyle User-friendly app-The free VeSync app syncs your data with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health, so everything You can save your data in one app and track it daily / weekly / monthly progress. Very useful for bodybuilders and those working on weight loss Easy to use-works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. When your smartphone and scale are reconnected, your data will be synced to the app so you can weigh yourself at any time. You can easily change the unit of weight from the app (lb / kg / st)

