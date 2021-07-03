Google Chrome users can change passwords for different profiles with a single tap.Method is as follows





Remembering passwords has never been a big job. There are numerous accounts, from social media sites to professional platforms to shopping sites where passwords are the key to access. A very common mistake many people make is to use the same password for most, if not all, online profiles. It may be easy to remember, but if even one account is hacked or a password is leaked, all other profiles are quickly vulnerable.

To keep things simple, Google Chrome has several features that can help you change your password more often and in a tedious way. Users typically need to go to the site, sign in, find their account settings, open the password page and save it. Same for all sites that do a lot of work.

Google Chrome has a built-in password manager. Recently, Google has added new features to its password manager. This feature can detect violations and advise users to change their passwords. When Chrome detects a violation, the password manager can fix the compromised password quickly and securely.

Chrome helps you change your password with a single tap.On supported sites, check your password, and if Chrome finds a password that may have been compromised, your assistant will tell you.[パスワードの変更]A button is displayed. When you tap the button, Chrome not only takes you to the site, but also goes through the entire process of changing your password.

Users have control over the entire experience and can choose to run the password change process manually from the beginning or at any point during the process. And even if your site isn’t yet supported, Chrome’s Password Manager allows you to create strong and unique passwords for different accounts.

