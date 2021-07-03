Hundreds of companies from Sweden to the United States affected by cyber attacks





Saturday after hundreds of companies around the world, including one of Sweden’s largest grocery chains, said Kaseya, a software provider serving more than 40,000 organizations, was the victim of an advanced cyberattack. Addressed a potential cybersecurity vulnerability in.

Security researchers said the attack could have been carried out in May by REvil, a Russian cybercriminal group that the FBI said was behind the hacking of JBS, the world’s largest meat processor.

In Sweden, grocery retailer Coop was forced to close at least 800 stores on Saturday, according to Sebastian Elfors, a cybersecurity researcher at security firm Yubico. Outside the Coop store, signs have kept customers away. We have suffered a major IT failure and the system is not functioning.

Elfors said Swedish railroads and major pharmacy chains were also affected by the Kaseya attack. That completely devastating, he said.

President Biden said he was delayed in getting off the plane because he was asked about a cyberattack and was briefed on the attack after landing in Michigan on Saturday on a trip celebrating Covid-19’s withdrawal in the United States. He said he had instructed him to investigate all federal resources. The first idea was that it wasn’t the Kremlin, but he wasn’t sure yet, he said.

The attack was announced on Friday when Kaseya said it was investigating a potential victim of a cyberattack. The company urged customers using a systems management platform called VSA to shut down their servers immediately to avoid potential compromises by attackers.

When there is a potential attack on VSA that is limited to a small number of on-premises customers, Kaseya posts on its website and instead of housing the software in a cloud provider, it’s their site. Mentioned the organization that stores the software in. We are investigating the root cause of the incident with great care.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseyas, said in a statement Saturday that less than 40 customers were affected by the attack, each of which includes so-called managed service providers. Can provide dozens or hundreds of security and technical tools. Company.

John Hammond, a researcher at cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, said this increased the severity of the attack.

What makes this attack stand out is the trickle-down effect from managed service providers to small businesses, Hammond said. Since Kaseya handles large companies to small and medium-sized companies globally, it has the potential to eventually spread to companies of all sizes and sizes.

Some of the affected companies were required to pay $ 5 million for ransom, Hammond said. He said thousands of businesses were at stake.

A US cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency described the incident as a supply chain ransomware attack in a statement on its website on Friday. He urged Kaseyas customers to shut down the server and said it was under investigation.

Hackers have launched a series of prominent cyberattacks in recent months against US companies, including JBS and Colonial Pipeline, which move fuel along the East Coast. Both are ransomware attacks, where hackers try to shut down the system until the ransom is paid. Video game company Electronic Arts was also recently hacked, but its data was not retained for ransom purposes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/02/technology/cyberattack-businesses-ransom.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos