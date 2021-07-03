Android apps on Windows give us what Google has promised for a long time





“We need to deploy Android and Chrome on every screen that is important to our users,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who spoke at Google I / O 2014. Seven years later, Pichai’s vision may finally come true, but it’s probably not the way he imagined.

By introducing support for native Android apps in Windows 11, we have brought together the power of Amazon and Microsoft to bring the core of the Android experience to millions of users. This solution can significantly change the way users do things. I interact with my favorite apps, smartphones and PCs, but I’m confused that this initiative isn’t driven by Google, but by one of its biggest rivals.

Google has always talked about the benefits of open source software at the heart of Android and the benefits of open platforms to drive innovation and bring technology to the masses. To quote Pichai again, when running the platform on a large scale, you need to make sure it’s really open. That way, not only are you doing well, but others are doing well.

That is certainly true. Google’s smartphones, smart homes and TV products wouldn’t be as successful a cross-hardware ecosystem as they are today without extensive partnerships and mutually beneficial collaborations. The recent Google-Samsung partnership for Wear OS 3.0 is just one example. Given that Google has repeatedly shown that it’s unreliable to properly integrate its huge service portfolio, even across its own hardware, search giants seemingly play well with others. It’s good to be very open to.

However, the company’s behavior over the last decade has often not followed this spirit. On the one hand, Google preaches openness and competition, but on the other hand, it retains an iron grip on its software. This is especially true for Android and its biggest tech rivals.

You don’t have to look far to find examples of Google’s uncooperative approach to the rival ecosystem. Near the beginning of the last decade, Google has infamously blocked Microsoft’s YouTube app for the latter unlucky Windows Phone. As a recent example, Google has reportedly banned Android TV partners from using other Android forks (see Amazon Fire TV). Mountain View also lags behind updating its apps to meet Apple’s new App Store privacy label.

The most controversial and powerful tool that Google claims to control Android and its associated app ecosystem is Google Mobile Services (GMS). GMS is a programming feature (API) that allows developers to use Android tools for location data, payments, security, and other very common features used in closed-source Google apps and third-party software. ) Set.

Android may be open source, but you must play according to Google’s rules to access the largest app store in the ecosystem.

However, GMS licenses are only granted to devices that comply with Google’s Compatibility Definition Documents (CDD) and related tests. This means that even if you only want to use Google’s location API, you need to support all of Google’s services, including ads and stores. Still, there are strict requirements for getting a license. The 2013 Play Store license agreement required companies to take no action that would cause “Android fragmentation.” Fork OS development, etc. Competition is fine, but only if it benefits Google.

Such demands are considered unfair in the EU and will be fined $ 5 billion in 2018. With this ruling, the company finally changed the EU’s requirements for Google services on Android in 2018. Of course, the status quo hasn’t changed. Especially in other markets including the United States.

Big G sells GMS and its Play services as a tool to ensure a high quality and consistent user experience across apps and hardware. That is to some extent true. But it’s also a stick to dare to offer and punish manufacturers to point Android in its own direction. And don’t forget that Google will ultimately decide and maintain what to put in the main Android open source project.

Android is free for anyone to use, but only Android-compatible devices will benefit from the full Android ecosystem.

Importantly, without GMS, your device will not be able to run Google-specific apps or other apps that rely on related services or APIs. The Google Play Store loss is arguably the biggest potential loss, but there are other features that rely on GMS for core features, such as Uber location and WhatsApp drive backup capabilities. That’s why Amazon and Huawei saw the smartphone empire collapse outside of China without access to GMS. Both have their own app stores, and forked versions of the Android OS have limited software choices. And yes, this also means that Windows 11 doesn’t offer all the apps you’re probably used to using within Google’s ecosystem.

So why is it so important? As a starting point, we’ll show you how Google controls developer tools, distribution platforms, and even the hardware in their ecosystem. This is a self-compulsory power structure that Google cannot easily let go, especially for rivals like Microsoft.

The result is a paradoxical approach to open collaboration. The company has long promoted the benefits of open software and standards, but is categorically opposed to competition at the edge of the ecosystem. Google could compromise to make GMS more accessible and bring the entire app library to Windows and other ecosystems, but chose not to. Just like the Play Store was introduced on Chrome OS, it’s not as popular on Linux.

Ironically, Google has had the right message for years, but its actual approach is becoming more and more flawed. Consumers are more likely to adopt a platform that allows them to run the same software on multiple devices. Ideally, you want to run the exact same messaging, fitness tracking, and banking apps with the same functionality on all your gadgets. Supporting Amazon’s Android apps on Windows is a big step towards this reality. Similarly, Apple has a similar direction, quickly aiming for app and hardware equivalence across iOS, iPad, and Mac.

Google’s conflicting approaches to open collaboration prevent apps and services from reaching millions of devices and users.

Google is facing a loss of multi-platform momentum while its biggest rivals are benefiting. Amazon is in a position to benefit from app sales and much greater exposure on Microsoft’s platform. Amazon’s Fire TV, tablets and smart home products shouldn’t be surprised to boost sales. Windows 11, on the other hand, benefits from a number of new cross-platform applications, representing another step outside the traditional PC-only base of the venerable operating system.

Windows Chief Product Officer Panos Panay recently said that all stores and apps are welcomed on Windows, suggesting that the company remains open to work with Google. But unless Amazon’s move really shakes things, it seems doubtful that Google wants to loosen its grasp of the Android app ecosystem and give us a long-spoken computing vision.

