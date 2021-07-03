Samsung’s July 4th sale saves hundreds of dollars in gadgets and appliances





The weekend of July 4th is usually all about celebrating fireworks, barbecues, backyard parties, and signing the Declaration of Independence. But of course, brands and retailers are traditionally betting holidays to host sales. In fact, July 4th sales were rounded up to over 59. High-tech giant Samsung is also taking action with its own sales.

Samsung has significantly reduced prices across its site, from vacuum cleaners and appliances to phones, TVs and watches.

From now until July 14, Samsung has launched from major household appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers to mobile devices such as Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones ($ 700 off for cleaning products like stick jets) (35). You can save%). In other words, no matter what you buy, if it’s powered by electricity, Samsung is likely to make a deal for you this week. (And to be honest, if it doesn’t run on electricity, is there any reason to own it?)

Want to check out the sales actions at Samsung? You can see it all on Samsung’s July 4th sale page, but incorporating it all can be a bit overwhelming. So be sure to browse below, which has selected some of the best items you should see.

Samsung July 4th Sale Highlights Save $ 250 with Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Clean Station Bundle

Purchased from Samsung Jet75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Samsung CleanStation Bundle SAMSUNG

The Samsungs Jet 75 is a branded lightweight cordless stick vacuum that is equally suitable for floor cleaning and overhead items such as curtains and blinds, thanks to its 6-pound frame and convenient pistol-style handlebars. It works for about 1 hour even with one charge. This bundle is a dock that can be used in combination with Samsung Cleaning Station to automatically and cleanly empty the vacuum cleaner’s trash can. Just like a self-empty robot vacuum cleaner, you only have to dispose of the bag about once a month. Apart from this, the bundle costs $ 650, but now it’s available for $ 399, almost 40% off.

Get $ 1000 from 23cu.Foot counter depth 4 door French door refrigerator

23cu.4-door French-door refrigerator with foot counter depth FlexZone Purchased from SAMSUNG

This 22.6 cubic foot refrigerator is available in both standard depth and counter depth models and currently saves $ 1000 in both versions. Choose from three finishes (Tuscan stainless, black stainless, or standard stainless steel). But the best feature of this refrigerator is inside.

Comes with Samsung’s FlexZone drawer. For example, a drawer with a flexible 4-way divider that allows each zone to be set to its own temperature. And with Wi-Fi enabled, you can monitor and control the temperature on your smartphone. It relies on energy-efficient LED lighting and, in most cases, has adjustable shelves for maximum configurableness.

Save up to $ 700 with the Galaxy S21 Family Phone

Samsung’s latest flagship phone will be available on the holiday of July 4th. Save hundreds of dollars on any model in the family, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Probably the best deal is the base S21 model, which costs $ 800 to just $ 100 (you’ll need to trade in your existing phone to get the deal).

With a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, the S21 makes your Full HD display look amazing when viewing content with fast-moving actions. You’ll also get the same great camera as the old S20 wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses. And S21 guarantees your communication in the future. 5G radio means that the new broadband cellular network is set up when it arrives in the neighborhood (if it hasn’t arrived yet).

Save up to $ 500 with QN800A Samsung NeoQ LED smart TV

Need a fourth new TV? Samsung’s QN800A series is stunning and comes in three sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch doorways. The 65-inch and 75-inch models are $ 500 off, and you’ll get a nearly OLED-quality display formed by the Samsung Quantum Mini LED panel at that discount.

But what really makes this set stand out is the 8K resolution. This means you can upscale your existing 4K content and support 8K. Samsung’s unique object tracking sound + feature enhances immersiveness by projecting sound based on where the action is on the screen. And with Samsung’s streaming operating system, you can access almost any streaming app you need without having to add another media player.

Galaxy Watch Active2 Saves $ 150

If your wrist watch starts to feel a little old, you can save more than half the $ 150 on the Galaxy Watch Active2. Active2 is a superb smartwatch, packed with health and fitness features. There is regular heart rate monitoring and V02max and ECG sensors.

There are also trip and fall detections. The AMOLED display is bright, colorful and sharp, and the watch bezel is probably its only best feature. Like other Samsung watches, the bezel rotates to make selections and allow you to control the display. This is one of the best ways to control a smartwatch you’ve seen so far.

