All Tepig Pokmon Go Community Day Just a Roasted Berries Research Tasks and Rewards





The starter will return to rotation and Tepig will appear as a featured Pokemon on Pokmon Gos July Community Day.

This means that from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time on July 3rd, players will see many Fire Pig Pokemon and are more likely to encounter Shiny Tepig.

Evolving the second stage evolution of Pignite and Tepig into Emboar during the event will give you access to the powerful fire-type attack Blastburn. There is a short grace period after Community Day ends, and players will continue to have access to Blastburn.

Throughout the event, players will have access to special research exclusive to the Roast Berry event. It costs $ 1 to unlock. If you plan to attend Tepig Community Day and get the most out of it, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect.

Special Research Roast Berry 1 Page Power Up Pokemon 10 Catch 15 Pokabu Make 5 Nice Throws

Total reward: 2,000 Stardust, Tepi Nguyen counter, incense

Roast Berry 2 Page Catch 15 Tepig Transfer 10 Tepig Evolve 3 Tepig

Total reward: 1,500 XP, Tepig encounter, incense

Roast Berry Page 3 Evolve one Pignite Transfer 10 Pokemon to make three big curve ball throws

Total reward: 2,500 XP, 1 rocket radar, 15 ultra balls

Roast Berry Page 4 Claim RewardClaimRewardClaim Reward

Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Emboar Counter, 2 Rare Candy

