How Coca-Cola and PepsiCo use AI to bubble up innovation





In the first year of operation, Coca-Cola sold only about 25 colas. Currently, the company sells approximately 1.9 billion servings of drinks in more than 200 countries. 90% of the world’s population recognizes Coca-Cola’s iconic red and white logo. In fact, despite its small market share, its competitor PepsiCo remains one of the largest in the world.

It may not be common sense, but rivals Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay on top of the game. Today, we take a peek at how these beverage companies are adopting technology to stay competitive.

I need your expertise!Please fill out a simple questionnaire

Consumer survey

According to Greg Chambers, Global Director of Digital Innovation at Coca-Cola, “AI is the foundation of everything” at The Coca-Cola Company.

Companies are increasingly using AI to develop products and gather important insights. And one of the key tools here is consumer surveys. Historically, such studies have consisted of getting information from research that is not always reliable. First, participants may not be very interested in actually telling them what changes they want to make to Coke.

Therefore, beverage companies have opted for the use of AI to gather such insights. For example, PepsiCo uses an AI tool, Tastewise, to identify and predict food trends. Founded by former Google Chief Marketing Officer Alon Chen, Tastewise uses AI to analyze vast amounts of food data available online. Tastewise claims that the tool, along with clients such as Nestl and General Mills, has passed over 95 million menu items, 226 billion recipe exchanges, and 22.5 billion social media posts. With the insights generated in this way, PepsiCo has a clearer picture of what people are interested in. Because of the insights generated from this algorithm, PepsiCo has incorporated seaweed as a flavor of delicious snack feedback that probably won’t appear in consumer research.

Coca-Cola also uses AI to monitor and analyze social media to understand consumers. To find out how their products were discussed and shared on social media, the company has set up more than 40 social centers to collect and analyze data and gain insights through the American cloud-based software company Salesforce. I’m getting it. It also uses image recognition technology to target potential users of your company. For example, Coca-Cola targeted ads for the Ice Tea brand Gold Peak by examining user-submitted images and letting algorithms recognize images with competing brand logos. Doing so has proven to be an efficient way for companies to manage their advertising revenue.

Coca-Cola has developed an image recognition solution using Google’s TensorFlow technology. This method uses a convolutional neural network to allow the machine to recognize code that may look different depending on when and where it was printed. This is useful when reading low resolution dot matrix prints used to stamp product codes on Coke packages.

PepsiCo also uses Trendscope, a tool co-developed with London-based data science company Black Swan Data. Trendscope does more than just analyze menus and recipes. It focuses only on conversations posted on blogs and platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. The device then excludes irrelevant data, allowing PepsiCo to do what the company calls social prediction. Perhaps the conversation suggests a greater interest in the topic of health and immunity. Companies can then respond to the growing trend of how PepsiCo went by launching a new line of Propelwater, a sports drink infused with immune-boosting ingredients.

marketing

Closely linked to consumer research, another key employer of AI is marketing these soft drinks. PepsiCo uses AI for quality control checks on personalized digital advertising. We have partnered with Creative X, formerly known as Picasso Labs, to build an algorithm that ensures that ads follow a set of evolving golden rules. These rules include setting exactly whether your brand logo will appear or whether your ad will remain active when muted (for audio-video ads).

According to PepsiCo’s Chief Consumer Insights and Analysis Officer, Stephen Gans, AI is the best way to perform such quality control analysis and “get 1,000 (advertising) to reach 1,000 different consumer segments.” The way. In addition, the use of AI is significantly more efficient than relying on traditional broadcast advertising that does not meet the level of customization allowed by these new technologies.

Related Items Taking personalization one step further

The Coca-Cola Company produces about 3 percent of all beverages consumed worldwide. An essential aspect of a company’s sales is vending machines. The new machine allows customers to interact through the touchscreen display and customize their drinks with shots of different flavors.

To take this a step further, the Coca-Cola Company has begun to equip these vending machines with AI. Intelligent vending machines can adjust the “mood” to work properly in specific settings. For example, vending machines installed in the gym advertise more water and energy drinks than those with sugar. Intelligent machines also analyze buying behavior and customer data, further fine-tune products that you choose to advertise in specific locations, and offer discounts and deals specifically for specific machines.

Japanese customers can use their smartphones to access the vending machine loyalty program from the Coke ON app. The app allows customers to collect points when they access the machine and redeem them later when purchasing cola from a vending machine. This initiative encourages customers to choose Coca-Cola Companies machines over competitors’ vending machines. In certain parts of the world, The Coca-Cola Company’s new vending machine allows customers to pre-order up to two drinks from the app and later collect them from the machine.

AI has enhanced the way individuals work in different ways. Similarly, the beverage industry is using technology to stay competitive. Given that Coca-Cola and Pepsi are the top players in the beverage industry, they both used these latest technologies for good reason. Nevertheless, knowing that these companies are using customer data through purchase history and social media content may seem very invasive. These ethical concerns are very important, but the marketing level of the new brand reached with the help of AI cannot be denied. In the future, we can only expect clearer ideas on how to balance efficiency and ethics.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.Mita Chaturvedi

I’m an undergraduate in economics and love drinking coffee and writing about technology and finance. I like playing the ukulele and watching old movies in my spare time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/how-coca-cola-and-pepsico-use-ai-to-bubble-up-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos