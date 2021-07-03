5G network is at the breakthrough





A show featuring countless drones as a novelty in the entertainment industry. A robot as a guard that makes building security more efficient. Drive the city and receive targeted ads when you feel resentful. Three ideas that competed in the final of the 5G Hub Innovation Challenge at High Tech Campus Eindhoven. The judges chose a robot that could weed the farmer’s fields as the winner. The student team, Voltgoed, won the Audience Award for a prototype that allows heat pumps to flexibly use energy sources such as solar and wind.

Check out the 5G Hub Innovation Challenge Final here.

Since early 2020, 5G hubs have been housed on the high-tech campus of Eindhoven. The founding fathers, Vodafone Ziggo, Ericsson, HTCE, and Brainport Development, are working to build a community where social impact projects and initiatives are created.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Weekly Innovation Summary Every Sunday, the best articles of the week in your inbox.

To find these projects and initiatives, Hub, along with its partners Strict and Rabobank, wrote the 5G Innovation Challenge. The challenge started two months ago. Twelve companies were selected from all entries and then proposed ideas. The five survived and received advice and feedback on their ideas from the 5G hub. They were “matching” with people in the 5G hub, where the concept was further tweaked and improved. This week was the final. “Now we’re really working,” says winner Martijn Lukaart, CEO of Odd.Bot. He receives six months of guidance from Brainport Development and one day of consulting from Strict.

Training robot

Odd.Bot already has a machine that runs around the fields in Flevoland, the Netherlands. The machine uses a smart camera to detect weeds. The gripper then picks unwanted plants from the field. It is still commonly done manually today. “Now I carry an external hard drive and computer with me to process all my data,” explains Lukaart. “Ideally, you don’t have to process all the data first, you just want to see on the screen immediately if there’s a problem with the detection. Without the hassle of a computer, look at your smart camera and gripper. There’s just a simple robot that runs around the crop, using it as a hand. “

Lukaart envisions a swarm of robots that move smartly against each other and move across the field. For example, it detects the condition of growing plants and plants. Then another person removes the weeds or fights the lice. His dream is to ensure that plants, robots, and people learn from each other. That way, you don’t need chemical pesticides. And there are no more large machines to drive on the field. “They compress the soil. This kind of intensive farming ultimately depletes the soil. We want to move to a sustainable cultivation solution.”

Fungal detection

Lukaart has already seen a future in which robots can even measure leaf photosynthesis. “Then you can infer whether those plants are under any threat. To see what is causing the pain. For example, due to lack of nutrients or already rotting. Because of the roots that are there. You can get that information using accurate sensors that can be operated with artificial intelligence technology. This, in fact, makes you smarter and trains yourself more and more. Design the detection. “

Odd.Bot machines are now learning to see as well as humans. “It will take off in a big way. Robots will soon be able to see more than we can see with hyperspectral cameras, X-ray eyes, etc.” Lukaart says weeding. Is just the beginning. “You can also start detecting fungi and tracking plant health. It’s currently being removed, but you can add it, for example, by precise fertilization or by introducing natural enemies.”

“We are at a turning point to break through the 5G network,” said Stefan Krijnen, an industry and ecosystem manager at Ericsson. He started working for telecommunications company Ericsson in 2006, when 3G networks were “just turned on.” “The first smartphones weren’t on the market yet. We’ve seen up close how smartphones have evolved into a part of our lives, our jobs and our lives today.”

Recruitment throughout the business community

The pressure to establish 5G networks is increasing around the world, says Krijnen. The Netherlands is not the only telecommunications company across the country to have a national 5G network for consumers. For example, Ericsson has 86 live networks in the Americas, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania. These allow consumers to download movies, music and websites much faster.

“But the biggest turning point indicator is adoption within the business community.” Krijnen’s main focus in recent years has been to explain the value of new networks, but he is now a 5G network in the enterprise itself. I am aware that the community is saying that it is the future. “These are big companies like Bosch, for example, but there are also innovative startups like we saw in this 5G innovation challenge.”

The 5G Hub brings parties together to work on new applications for mobile 5G networks. In Krijnen’s opinion, this collaboration is essential to furthering the idea. This is also the experience of Voltgoed, the winner of the masses. Via one of the founders of the hub, Vodafone Ziggo, its founders Horst Fietje, Stan Hoppenbrouwers and Jasper Verhoeve will soon be able to rely on Eneco.

Participation

Three men have developed a way to give heat pumps the flexibility to use green electricity. During their pitch, they made it look as if it had been weakened. This can generate more green energy, but if supply and demand do not match properly, it “shows an increased risk of a complete power outage. In California last year, 6 There were nine power outages in Monday, July and August. “

Voltgoed Wins Audience Award Victor Donker

Fieche: “We were wondering who would help us develop our technology further. We talked to someone at Vodafone Ziggo. Ziggo was founded by many utilities. So we didn’t know, so our coach, who also works at Vodafone Ziggo, was able to introduce us to Eneco (Eneco acquired the company that developed the smart energy meter Toon in 2015. At some point he sent me a message that he tried to get the CEO of Eneko to visit us in September, which is why you take part in this kind of challenge. ”

There is only one winner, but all participating teams will continue to be connected to the 5G hub, says Senna Kloosterman, who is involved in the hub on behalf of Ericsson. “We are looking for cool 5G innovations, and the more applications we have, the more technology we can take advantage of. These five participants have the potential to be a very interesting project. The winner gets the development program at the hub and we work intensively with them, and we continue to support other companies and connect with affiliates on campus and in the Breimport area. . ”

All consecutive participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/the-5g-network-is-on-the-verge-of-breaking-through/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos