“Lifelong learning is essential in this rapidly evolving field.”





Profile: Ana Peleteiro Ramallo, Head of Applied Sciences, Costumes and Style Advice for Zalando

A Research study by the National Center for Women & Information Technology showed that gender diversity has certain benefits in setting technology. This can explain why tech companies are starting to invest in initiatives aimed at increasing the number of female applicants and hiring them in a more effective way. Give them the opportunity to hold them longer and move forward. But is that enough?

Four years ago, we launched the Diversity Series, which aims to draw attention to the most exciting and powerful women in the tech scene. Today, we would like to meet Ana Peleteiro Ramallo, Head of Applied Science, Costume and Style Advice at Theland.

Ana Peleteiro Ramallo holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has over 30 international peer-reviewed publications and over 10 years of experience in this area.

She is currently leading data science and machine learning efforts at the Outfit Program and Zalon within Zalando, helping customers inspire their journeys and shopping experiences and establishing Zalando as a fashion starting point.

When did you become interested in technology?

As far as I can remember, I was interested in mathematics and science. As a kid, I spent hours figuring out how to solve mathematical and scientific problems and never stopped until I found a solution. The challenge attracted me, along with the potential for innovation to play a major role in moving us forward as individuals, as a company and as a society. This enthusiasm and curiosity made me a scientist.

How did you get to your career path?

I started my studies with a degree in telecommunications engineering and telematics engineering. There, I was able to combine subjects related to mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science, and electronics. In my master’s thesis, I became obsessed with research and artificial intelligence (AI), a rapidly evolving field with great potential for innovation, and began to earn a PhD with a focus on AI.

After earning his PhD, he worked as a senior data scientist at the Zalandos Fashion Insight Center at Silicon Docks in Dublin for three years, using machine learning and deep learning to build data-driven products. This was my big step from academia to the industry and gave me a great opportunity to work with an interdisciplinary team on visionary goals that affect the entire fashion ecosystem. It was also an opportunity to solve AI challenges that are of interest to real people while working in a thriving and growing technology community. He then spent two years as director of data science at Tendam, one of Spain’s largest fashion retailers. I was responsible for all AI initiatives, creating a data science department from scratch and driving data and machine learning (ML). A year and a half ago, I returned to Zalando, Berlin, where I took on my current role as responsible for applied science, clothing and style advice. This makes it fun to work with data and algorithms every day, providing our customers with a great experience.

There were certainly challenges in the process, but these helped me learn and grow. For example, there were some treatises that were rejected as students despite having a PhD. Adapting and improving based on feedback has been an important part of my growth and has strengthened the value of permanence and perspective. You have to evaluate by overcoming or avoiding these obstacles: what could I have done in another way? How can I make this work better? I looked at my treatise from different angles and restructured it for publication at the next question. It taught me the lesson that you hear more and more today, but it bears repetition: that failure is part of success.

Did you have any support from your family and friends? Do you have a role model?

I am fortunate that both my family and friends have been very supportive and have always helped me to do my best. In fact, my parents are probably my role models. They taught me some of the most important lessons in life, made me today, and put me in all sorts of different environments and activities as I grew up, including sports, music and foreign languages. I exposed it. This meant that I could find and develop what I liked in these areas. In particular, he taught me that neither girls nor boys have anything. There is only what you like. For example, when I was a kid, I liked soccer, so I just did it.

Has anyone tried to stop you from learning and progressing in your professional life?

There are always people who aren’t happy to see others progress faster than they are and try to slow you down or get in the way. Personally, I’m so focused on my goals that I’m always finding ways to achieve what I want, so I won’t let these people stop me.

A day in Anna’s life

At Zalando, he leads data science and machine learning efforts on costume inspiration and styling advice. We help more than 42 million customers find their favorite products and support their inspirational journey. We provide our customers with a personalized shopping experience to help them find what they need, when they need it. For example, if they find a top they like, our algorithm will suggest other items that fit it. This is a subtle art, as it not only suggests items that match well, but also suggests items that customers personally like. As a result, advanced algorithms are required. Building and improving this is a really interesting challenge.

What are you most proud of in your career?

I’m probably most proud of the overall progress I’ve made in my career while maintaining a balanced life. I always worked hard, but never stopped pursuing hobbies such as reading, playing the piano, and playing sports. Id also emphasizes my efforts to support and inspire women. I co-founded the Womenin Machine Learning & Data Science (WiMLDS) Madrid branch. It hosted networking events, talks and workshops for women and gender minorities who are practicing, researching or interested in the industry. We are also actively involved in lectures and mentoring.

When looking for a particular moment I’m proud of, getting a PhD should be emphasized as a major milestone. Fortunately, I was able to win several awards. For example, while in Dublin, he was awarded the Data Scientist of the Year for his work in The Land and the wider data science community. Exchanging ideas, challenges and knowledge is the key to science, and facilitating innovation was best suited for Ireland’s technological environment with a great community. Winning this award meant a lot, as we learned a lot to work with so many ambitious and talented people and we did so much.

Why isn’t there more women in the tech industry?

It has a lot to do with education, upbringing, awareness, and how society is set up. It begins with toys and the activities we impose on girls and boys as a child. There is still a prejudice that STEM is not for women, and as a result, fewer women are studying STEM. I think there are too few female role models in this area. Role models are important to show what is possible and encourage others to follow a similar path. Therefore, if you are in a leadership position, you should be aware of your responsibilities and help others along the way.

Can you list some of the challenges (or obstacles) facing women in the tech industry?

In the technology industry, it is very common for only women to be in the room. I’ve gotten used to it since I was a student, so I don’t notice much, but if I’m not confident, I’m scared and women can’t express their opinions freely. There are still prejudices that seem to be hard to shake. For example, women in a room are often thought not to be technical experts.

Beyond prejudice, gender stereotypes also affect how people perceive what is in front of them. For example, if Im is very straightforward, I might be perceived as a boss, but a man could be perceived as a leader in the same behavior. I don’t think this is unique to the tech industry, but we need to go beyond the stage where the same quality is interpreted differently depending on whether it is exhibited by men or women. That said, I have to say that I was very lucky at the company I worked for. For example, my current company, The Land, has a lot of thought in creating a comprehensive and diverse environment where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of gender or background.

There is no progress overnight. We have to fight for it.

Would our world be different if more women worked at STEM?

Of course, our world is different and will be better. Women make up about 50% of the population, but we are not well represented in many areas and have brought about harmful developments in the past. Not only is equality right, everyone should have the same opportunity, which is good for society, economy, culture and individuals as it promotes diverse perspectives, approaches and innovations.

The debate about diversity is gaining momentum. How long does it take to see the results of the current discussion?

With more and more opportunities for women, more women in leadership positions, and more freedom in general, perfect equality is still a long way off, regardless of gender or place of origin. This is reflected not only in statistics, but also in women’s perceptions of society and women’s expectations in people’s lives. This is changing slowly. Good progress has been made in some societies (although these have not yet reached equal levels), and in others women do not yet have equal legal rights and access to education. There is no progress overnight. We have to fight for it. All generations contribute, but it may take a little longer to get where we should be.

What advice (and tips) do you offer to women who want a high-tech career?

The technology industry has many opportunities and challenges, including medical technology, retail, and aerospace, and is perfect for anyone who loves to solve problems. Lifelong learning is very important in this rapidly evolving field. In general, the key is to believe in yourself with confidence. Stay focused on your goals and work hard for them. Surround yourself with people who are wise, curious, and willing to help you move forward. I was fortunate enough to face some fascinating challenges that gave me the opportunity to work, learn and grow with some great people. Looking to the future, we don’t have to talk about women in the tech industry, we don’t have to talk about people in the tech industry, we all want to be able to play a role in reaching that point. I will. You will reach this point someday by helping others grow and showing you the ladder you are climbing today.

