@HiddenGoogleDetails TikTok account makes you the god of the internet





There is something mysteriously satisfying about finding Easter eggs and small surprises. Whether it’s a video game that hides its head in the previous iterations of a classic franchise, or a movie with a few hints (like Dr. Grant connecting two “female” belt buckles on a Jurassic Park plane), it’s hidden. The details given tend to make people happy. This may be the reason why so many people are excited about this Google-themed TikTok account.

@HiddenGoogleDetails has blown the hearts of many TikTok users.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Google has rebuilt computing, data usage, and technology in general, not just the entire Internet. For example, every Google account definitely has the best email experience. This includes a large amount of free storage, excellent photo sharing / storage applications, excellent online cloud storage system, office suite software, simple video editing and video. Hosting (YouTube) etc.

Source: TikTok

Thousands of words are needed to give a brief overview of all the services Google offers. It doesn’t include business solutions or even other great tips or tricks.

And while software like Google Chat isn’t really used or known to many users (it’s a great free version of Slack), there are even more esoteric Google details that people don’t know about. There is.

And this TikTok aims to share the hidden love of Google details with everyone on the web. Just like if you typed “one ring” in the Google search bar, you’ll see a suggestion asking if you intend to write “my valuables” instead.

Or, if you search for “blink html”, the word “blink” will also flash on your computer screen in all search results. Or you might want to find a free classic game that you can play in your browser when you’re bored, like Nokia’s famous title, Snake. Just type in the search bar and you’ll feel nostalgic.

And if you search for “Pluto”, there is a little joke that the state of Pluto’s planet is canceled and then restored. Read the description of “Our favorite dwarf planets since 2006”.

You can also find Easter eggs about other Google services and learn the history behind some quirks. Like the fact that Google was freezing YouTube clips in 301 views until the developers could see the video.

Of course, there are also cool search result-themed animations that Google developers provide to their users. If you search for “pride flag” and click Rainbow Heart on the image search page, you’ll feel like a millionth customer in a grocery store after experiencing a wonderful celebration full of confetti.

Also, if you want to embrace the old-fashioned style, type “Google in 1998” in the search bar to experience other cool hidden details that you couldn’t get otherwise. It’s pretty neat, isn’t it?

It looks very old, but there’s nothing on the old-fashioned Space Jam website.

