Technology company deploys N30bn green bond on renewable energy project in Africa





Technology company OneWattSolar (OWS) has announced the successful publication of its first series of 10 billion N green bond issuance programs.

The program consisted of 2 billion N 7-year green bond issuance (tranche I) and 1 billion N 7-year green sukuk issuance (tranche II).

Nelly Akpaca, country manager for Hudson Sandler, an independent strategic communications consultancy, revealed this in a statement made available to Lagos journalists on Friday.

This publication is the first in several categories. This is the first time in Africa. Off-the-grid renewable energy projects corporate green bonds, corporate green sukuks, corporate joint green bonds and green sukuks. And it is the 13th green sukuk in the world.

The bond is rated BBB according to the criteria established by DataPro Limited, a registered rating agency in Nigeria. The TUV Nord certification also provides a second party opinion on the company’s green bond framework.

Comercio Partners Ltd. Comercio Partners Capital Ltd. (CP Capital), an investment banking subsidiary of Japan, led bond issuance as an issuer / financial advisor.

This issue was also supported by Marble Capital Ltd. as Shariah Advisor and Bloomfield LP as Legal Advisors. In addition, Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa) has provided enormous technical assistance to support this issue, she said.

Akpaka said the issue is in line with the company’s mission and mission to accelerate and further develop the goals of Africa’s decarbonization pathways in the energy sector.

The company’s goal is to provide over 14 GW of off-the-grid solar energy by 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the publication leverages strategic partnerships, advanced technology, and consciously built innovative and scalable business models based on big data to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. Strengthen the free commitment of companies to the Paris Agreement.

The company will allocate net revenue from issuance to purchase the renewable energy assets needed to implement the off-the-grid energy access project pipeline in Nigeria.

This is in line with the eligibility criteria defined in the Green Bond Framework and supports the adoption of best market practices and reporting criteria to deepen the green bond market, she said.

Jubril Adeojo, co-founder and chief operating officer of OWS, said the issue allowed the company to roll out two commercial flagship products.

With this issuance, we were able to commercialize two main products, CHIOMA, a digital asset and hardware technology for the Internet of Things, and AMINA, an advanced artificial intelligence software technology.

The two products are strategically designed to provide superior service to our customers and to make their experience journey seamless and memorable.

Also, all partners are indigenous players, creating numerous jobs for African youth and women while democratizing sustainable energy access to locally owned and reputable businesses and homes. It is also worth noting that we are working together to democratize, decarbonize, decentralize and digitize.

As a technology company, we look forward to developing and deploying new customer-centric products in addition to issuing green bonds and sukuk. Take advantage of this issuance to begin the first steps of your 1 million mile journey.

