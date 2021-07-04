For years, Apple sold itself as anti-Microsoft.Now Windows 11 is anti-Apple





Windows 11 will be upgraded for free when it goes on sale later this year.

Getty Images

At first glance, Microsoft’s next Windows 11 looks like a solid update to the operating system software that powers most PCs in the world. The first thing you’ll notice when you look at it is a new streamlined design similar to smartphones and tablets running Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. Microsoft has also added features aimed at helping people navigate the new methods we all learned during the coronavirus pandemic. It includes built-in video chat software, technology that makes video games look good, and more modern buttons and windows for controlling apps and sorting documents.

But Microsoft believes that its most important selling point may not be it. After announcing Windows 11 on June 24, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was building technology to work with as many products as possible, including software for competing Google Android-powered smartphones. Microsoft will release Windows 11 as a free upgrade later this year.

“Today, the world needs a more open platform, which allows apps to become platforms on their own,” he said. “Windows is a platform that is bigger than Windows.”

He pushed this forward by inviting Google to bring the Google Play app store to Windows. He also told developers that he was allowed to sell the program in the Microsoft Store with little or no fees. This is a significant shift from Apple’s and Google’s 15% minimum take, proceedings, antitrust investigations, and the world. He said he would welcome Apple’s FaceTime and other technologies in Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store.

“We want to remove the barriers that exist too often today and provide real choices and connections,” he said. “Operating systems and devices need to be molded to meet our needs, and vice versa.”

Microsoft has built Teams video chat into Windows 11.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s move on Windows 11 is the latest in sea change for the world’s most valuable software companies. Twenty years ago, a federal judge declared it a monopoly as Microsoft tried to crush its competitors through Windows software. Microsoft’s sharp tactics and problem-prone software have so much cursed it that people in the tech industry have seen that profits are prioritized over the needs of those who use the product. Stolen the company as M $ in a chat room.

Competitors also participated. In the early 2000s, Google touted its early search engine with the corporate philosophy of “don’t be evil.” And when Apple began developing a “Get a Mac” campaign in 2005 to help market computers, it cast Microsoft-powered PCs as clumsy and arrogant fools.

“In fact, you’re selling like pancakes right now and you have to send a message, so you’re marketing a bit of a buzz for the good old PC, the only computer you need.” Said. A PC played by comedian John Hodgman. After that, I will put up a sign saying “Wow!”. And “Wow!”

But things have changed since then. In 2015, Google discontinued its well-known “don’t be evil” corporate philosophy and instead chose “do the right thing.” (It’s not a coincidence, search giants are now facing antitrust surveillance.) And Apple’s controlled approach to the iPhone and its App Store is a major one, such as the Tinder dating app. Boosted by complaints from other partners, it has spurred lawsuits and government investigations in Europe and the United States. Manufacturer IAC, Music Service Spotify, Fortnite Developer Epic Games.

Meanwhile, Nadella has made changes to Microsoft since he was appointed CEO in 2014. He urged Microsoft to soften its approach to partners, competitors, and even within its department. Nadella told CNET in 2018.

Now, in Windows 11, Microsoft sees an opportunity to stand out from the crowd, rather than just competing. And it will come soon. Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 later this year after a public beta test period this summer. Rumor has it that it will be available in October, almost at the same time that Apple releases free software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac each year.

“This is the first version of a new era of Windows.”

Micsoft CEO Satya Nadella

“Now is the time,” said Maribel Lopez, an analyst at Lopez Research. Nadella has long told developers that Microsoft is more open and easier to develop, with hundreds of millions of PCs sold each year and still a platform of opportunity. Even the lack of a smartphone operating system, Microsoft’s biggest hurdle, is waning as mobile chips begin to power more PCs and the boundaries become even more blurry.

That doesn’t mean there’s an easy way for Microsoft. While the company makes a single operating system more accessible to developers, Apple boasts two popular platforms, iOS and Mac OS.

“Apple can’t be underestimated,” Lopez said, saying there was a “war” for the future of technology.

Next Windows

Windows 11 has many features inspired by smartphones and tablets.

Microsoft

In the 1990s, when people bought their first desktop and logged on to the Internet for the first time, Microsoft declared it a corporate mission to “install computers in every desk and every home.” By 2015, it was mostly successful-and its foundation also helped put the computer in everyone’s pocket. (However, despite Microsoft’s best efforts, the device did not have the Windows logo).

So what do you do next? Nadella decided that he wanted Microsoft to “enable more for everyone and every organization on the planet.” The idea ended Microsoft’s obsession with Windows and solidified it as a company with products that help other companies run their products.

But old Microsoft hasn’t completely disappeared. Analysts believe that Nadella’s broadside against Apple in the Windows 11 launch speech isn’t just about knocking on Microsoft’s biggest frenemy. His tone wasn’t cheerful, nor was it as derogatory as former CEO Steve Ballmer when Apple co-founder Steve Jobs first unveiled the iPhone in 2007. Nadella was serious.

“Apple cannot be underestimated.”

Maribel Lopez, Lopez Research

“He’s trying to break through the veil,” said Patrick Moorehead, an analyst at Moore Insights & Strategy, citing Apple’s position as an innovative and cool kid in the tech industry. “How many opportunities do you have to pierce the veil?”

Moorhead said Microsoft is making great efforts to ensure that Office productivity apps, Teams chat software, and other programs work properly on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, Apple has rarely updated iTunes on Windows for years and hasn’t made apps like FaceTime available for download.

Microsoft refused to make Nadella available for interviews to discuss the motives behind the speech. Whatever his reason, Nadella’s move showed that he still has a business sense of creating exclusivity under Microsoft’s cool and uncool veneers.

“I see why they envy Apple. Everyone succumbs to the company as a religious amulet,” said Roger Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.

But attacking Apple may not be enough to change people’s perceptions. In 2001, more than nine of the ten computers on the planet were powered by Windows. According to StatCounter, it’s approaching 7 out of 10 today.

The iPhone makes Apple hard to crack.

Sarah Tew / CNET

So while Nadella may want to position Windows 11 as anti-Apple, Microsoft’s influence these days has spread significantly to those who already have Windows. And those people will either download a free Windows 11 update when it’s released this fall, or wait until the company’s IT team allows it.

“Microsoft is only competing with them,” Kay said. “No one else cares.”

If that’s not enough, Microsoft is embedding Teams software in Windows, much like Apple used FaceTime on its device. But it’s clear that Microsoft wants to open up its own identity the way it opens Windows.

“We are building for the next decade and beyond,” Nadella said in a Windows 11 speech. “This is the first version of a new era of Windows.”

And perhaps most important to him is that it’s not Apple.

