Kenya welcomes Iran’s knowledge-based products





Tehran Iran’s Innovation and Technology Home has so far exported $ 100,000 worth of knowledge-based products to Kenya, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Iran opened its home of innovation and technology in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, in late January as the first center in Africa.

By supporting innovative ideas and hosting technological and innovative events, the center will be a platform for the development and promotion of Iran’s knowledge-based enterprises, start-ups and creative industries.

The center is formed primarily with the investment and support of the private sector and provides the infrastructure needed for export through the Innovation House.

Hold seminars, events, training courses, marketing and research, dispatch business delegations, hold meetings between companies in Iran and Kenya, and obtain the necessary standards and with business organizations in Kenya such as the Chamber of Commerce and trade unions. Financial and legal services, including communication. It is in the activities carried out at the center.

Shortly after the center went live, 20 products and medical devices from four knowledge base companies were registered with the Kenyan Ministry of Health, generating $ 40,000 in revenue.

A second shipment of Iran’s knowledge-based medical device worth $ 70,000 has also been sent to Kenya.

Currently, the necessary steps are being taken to send containers of all kinds of knowledge-based disinfectants worth about $ 20,000 to Kenya by the end of July.

According to the Vice President of Science and Technology, a trade contract for construction products worth $ 40,000 has been signed. In addition, final negotiations are currently underway to conclude a contract for a mineral water production machine.

Iran’s technical achievements

Despite the sanctions that put pressure on the country, it provided a unique opportunity for national business development and knowledge-based corporate activities.

Currently, about 6,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, saving large amounts of foreign currency while manufacturing a wide variety of products to meet the needs of the domestic market.

Aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, oil and gas are one of the areas where tech researchers are engaged, leading to import cuts.

In recent years, the Vice President of Science and Technology has been supporting knowledge-based companies that are active in producing licensed items.

Iran has also implemented plans to return the Iranian elite from the world’s top 100 universities. By establishing technology parks, innovation centers and factories through the national model, the facilities will be provided for return.

The plan was able to bring back 2,000 Iranian students from the world’s top 100 universities in three years. That’s 600 people a year.

Sattari also told Tehran Times in October 2020 that U.S. sanctions reduced exports of knowledge-based companies three years ago, but returned to growth and reached pre-sanctions levels of more than $ 1 billion. It is predicted that.Current [Iranian calendar] Year (March 20).

Fortunately, last year the company achieved record sales of 1.2 trillion rials (about $ 28.5 billion at an official rate of 42,000 rials). This is expected to increase by 40% this year.

To date, 42 knowledge-based companies totaling 2.8 trillion reals (about $ 66.6 billion) have been listed on the stock exchange and will soon become the largest company in the county, Satari said.

FB / MG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/462698/Kenya-welcomes-Iranian-knowledge-based-products The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos