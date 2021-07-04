Miriam College Strengthens Ecosystem Supporting Women-Leaded Startups – Manila Breaking News





Miriam College (MC) continues to partner with various organizations to help female techno planners develop startup ideas and transform them into actionable products and services. ..

Miriam College-DOST virtual signature of the “PaIRS” program. (Photo from Miriam College)

As early as September 2019, Miriam College established the MC-Technology Business Incubator (MC-TBI) to support technology and innovation management for female entrepreneurs and women-led start-ups, especially in the areas of education and employment. We provide the system. , Food, and welfare technology.

In particular, a program called The Nursery helps facilitate the development of startup ventures in the early stages.

Incubators receive full support for six months through capacity building activities, mentoring, networking events, and legalization and funding in migrating business ideas to minimal viable products.

This program is affiliated with the DOST-Philippines Industrial Energy Emerging Technologies Research and Development Council (DOST-PCIEERD).

Ongoing Support On June 28, last year, MC also worked with the DOST-National Capital Region (NCR) to launch the Partners in Innovating Resilient Start-ups or PaIRS program.

At the same time as the launch, a virtual memorandum (MOA) signing ceremony was held attended by President Laura Chiambao del Rosario of Miriam College and Jose Patalinjug II, Regional Director of DOST-NCR.

The PaIRS program supports the 2019 Innovative Startup Act, which aims to strengthen, promote and develop the innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem and culture of the Philippines.

According to Quiambao-Del Rosari, we are pleased to work with DOST on this program. Knowing that innovation and entrepreneurship are the path to economic development, we are ready to provide other resources as needed.

MC-TBI is Miriam College-Henry Sy, Sr. Located under the Innovation Center, it provides programs and services as it fosters startups.

Meanwhile, Patalinjug not only praised the technoplanner’s courage, vision, and hope to help the country, but also pointed out that the risks and uncertainties associated with entrepreneurship need to be addressed.

With this in mind, Patalinjag acknowledged Miriam College’s ingenuity and set up a technology business incubator in Metro Manila, which served as a starting point for hosting and supporting technology start-ups and revitalizing their businesses. ..

To date, among the successful women-led start-ups supported by MC-TBI, Raketeer is an online platform that connects out-of-school youth and micro / small businesses (MSMEs) with freelancers to enhance recruitment. there is. / Orders and transactions.

Puldiya, on the other hand, is an initiative to provide indigenous youth with sustainable employment opportunities in the city of Baguio and neighboring municipalities. MATHayog is an AI-driven learning platform that helps students determine learning gaps in math skills and help them improve their skills in the subject.

DOST-NCR advises the Innovation Advisory Board for Entrepreneurs and works with MC-TBI to co-develop programs and projects, providing start-ups and entrepreneurs with access to existing services. ..

With a well-developed ecosystem and full government support from DOST, Miriam College presents common obstacles for promising start-ups in research and development, intellectual property registration, access to benefits and incentives. Hoped to overcome and give travel grants, opportunities for start-ups. Venture funds, exchange programs, training and workshops.

MC-TBI is currently accepting applications for “The Nursery” Incubation Program Cohort 3.

The deadline for submission is August 1, 2021.

More information can be obtained on its FB page @miriamcollegetbi or by emailing. [email protected]

