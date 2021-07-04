Revitalize NC Clean Energy Opportunities and Investment :: WRAL.com





Editor’s Note: Mark Fleming is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Clean Energy Conservative Party. Laurie Barnhart is Secretary-General of the North Carolina Clean Energy Conservative Party. The organization educates the general public and decision makers on the economic benefits of clean energy and advocates continued investment throughout the southeast.

North Carolina is fortunate to have seen rapid mountain-to-coast growth in our community, economy, and job numbers. Clean energy plays a leading role as we have had the opportunity to witness it in person.

Since the Conservatives for Clean Energy was founded in 2014, solar, wind and energy efficiency projects have spun on the ground or in the air to create jobs, promote new business and manufacturing opportunities and promote the local economy. I’m boosting. They are producing cleaner and more affordable energy for payers.

A new report from Research Triangle Park-based RTI International is spectacular across North Carolina for renewable energy and energy efficiency since 2007, when the General Assembly enacted the state’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standards Act. We have confirmed an investment of 40.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, RTI researchers found that renewable energy project development investment was 62 times ($ 1.6 billion) more than in 2007.

These investment and job creation clean energy projects are located in each of the 100 counties in North Carolina. Some of the biggest economic investments are taking place in our state’s most rural, economically difficult communities. The counties of Duplin, Robeson, Halifax, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Northampton and Bladen each had the largest investment of over $ 500 million between 2007 and 2020. Overall, 42 counties have invested more than $ 100 million, up from the six counties identified in RTI 2015. report. These economic indicators, combined with more than 112,000 clean energy jobs across the state, are a winning combination for the North Carolina economy.

More importantly, the North Carolinas behind these innovative clean energy businesses, projects, and jobs. Real People-Farmers and landowners are evidence of the positive economic benefits of clean energy.

In the coming years, Raleigh and Washington, DC elected civil servants will continue to develop and pass advanced and innovative energy legislation that will accelerate investment in clean energy, customer selection and increased market competition. You can see more.

The electrification of transportation systems is a key factor in driving the continued growth of the clean energy sector. Today, the electric vehicle sector employs approximately 7,100 North Carolinas, and the industry needs a surge in high-tech manufacturing facilities, as well as the electrification and associated charging infrastructure for cars, trucks and buses. What this sector brings.

A recent event featuring US Senator Thom Tillis (RN.C.), co-sponsored by Conservatives for Clean Energy and Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy, has highlighted our potential for electrification. Local chambers of commerce, economic developers and manufacturers (Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Eaton Corp., Trane Technologies) in the electrical transport sector all talked about electrification opportunities at our doorstep.

Headquartered in North America, Trane Technologies and Hitachi-ABB are already state employment engines. Eaton has approximately 3,600 employees at its Asheville, Fayetteville, Raleigh, Youngsville and Kings Mountain facilities.

These and other companies involved in the electrical transportation industry represent some of the state’s best and best tech manufacturers. State and national policies need to allow these innovations to grow and thrive and reach customers nationwide and around the world. Gloves.

These are complex issues that require thoughtful legislative and regulatory solutions, and North Carolina has the industry’s track record, technological weight, and manufacturing capabilities to make them happen. Increasing investment in infrastructure and clean energy makes financial sense for our state and benefits everyone in North Carolina.

Ongoing state-level initiatives and current infrastructure and employment legislation in Congress are critical to maintaining the clean energy sector. The clean energy sector has the potential to drive billions of investments and thousands of new jobs across Tarheel. It’s thanks to North Carolina to do this right.

Yes, 2020 was difficult, but it seems that good daily economic news has finally surpassed last year’s disastrous pandemic news headlines.

