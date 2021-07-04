Google announces new initiative to combat food insecurity





Many families who have experienced a serious financial burden due to the global health crisis are still trying to reach their goals, and Google is intervening so that they don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from. I will. The tech giant recently announced an initiative designed to combat food insecurity.

The company has created a platform called Find Food Support. A digital hub that covers a range of resources for those who are fighting hunger. The tool features a food bank locator to help users find food pantry and dining programs within the local community, information on the benefits of SNAP, a food support hotline, and a place where vulnerable groups can find resources. I will. The ever-growing directory has 90,000 locations nationwide that offer free support. Find Food Support also focuses on nonprofits with a mission to eradicate food insecurity. Google has partnered with organizations such as FoodFinder and No Kid Hungry to create the platform.

Food insecurity has affected people in all disciplines, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. Read Google’s statement. Still, the stigma associated with getting help can be a barrier for many. We want people to know that they are not alone. Find Food Support features stigma-breaking videos showing that food insecurity is affecting people of all kinds, focusing on volunteers and organizations across the country who have stepped up to feed their communities. There is a long way to go to completely resolve the hunger crisis in the United States and around the world, but we hope Find Food Support will help people in the United States get free food and help when they need it.

It requires efforts like Google-led. Feeding America reported that in 2020, nearly 45 million Americans will suffer from affordable prices and lack of access to food. Local community leaders are also stepping up to reverse the disturbing trends. In Chicago, a group of black and brown-owned businesses worked together to provide food to a poorly serviced community in the city.

