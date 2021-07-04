Jeff Bezos leaves a lasting legacy when he resigns as Amazon CEO





Bezos, 57, was planning to take over the work of Amazon CEO to Andy Jassy on Monday, paying attention to his private space exploration company, philanthropy and other efforts. However, he plays an important role as an executive chair for the technology and e-commerce colossal statue founded 27 years ago.

This transition follows Amazon’s remarkable tide of innovation.

However, the company has also been accused of business practices that have crushed competitors and expressed concern about the treatment of a workforce of more than one million.

Darrell West, Senior Fellow, Innovation Center, Brookings Institution, said:

“He was a pioneer who introduced many of the conveniences people take for granted, such as going to online stores, ordering something, and delivering to home the next day. The entire e-commerce sector has done that. It owes a lot of innovation to this individual. “

Bezos often talks about his early days in the Amazon in public. It started when I packed up my orders in the garage and brought the boxes to the post office.

Today, Amazon has a market value of over $ 1.7 trillion. Businesses such as e-commerce, cloud computing, groceries, artificial intelligence and streaming media will generate $ 386 billion in annual revenue in 2020.

-‘instinct’-

Bezos “had an instinct to do the right thing” in finding the next market, said Roger Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.

According to Kay, Bezos has successfully moved from books to other products and online marketplaces to build its cloud infrastructure, which has become a profitable Amazon web service.

Kay said Amazon lasted longer than its rivals by abandoning its initial profits and “reinvesting everything in expansion.”

“Now, when you look at the trajectory, it’s all logical,” Kay added. “Bezos was one of the best business architects of the time.”

“I wasn’t the first or only person, but I wasn’t the first or only person, but I worked hard to adopt the (e-commerce) concept and complete it,” said Bob O’Donnell of Technalysis Research.

According to O’Donnell, Bezos “recognized the need to build infrastructure,” including a vast network of warehouses, trucks, planes and other business logistics, allowing Amazon to outperform its rivals.

“Many other companies didn’t want to spend money on tedious behind-the-scenes work.”

Amazon’s phenomenal rise has made Bezos one of the wealthiest people in the world, with net worth close to $ 200 billion even after the divorce settlement that gave his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott a portion of his stake. became.

Bezos will leave daily Amazon management to spend more time on projects involving his space company Blue Origin-it is set to take him into space later this month.

He owns the Washington Post and has spent time and money striving to combat climate change, but faced criticism following recent reports that he hadn’t paid any income tax for years. doing.

-Where is Amazon? —

His departure leaves doubts about Amazon’s future as Amazon faces a torrent of regulatory scrutiny and criticism from activists.

U.S. parliamentarians are considering steps to facilitate the dissolution of Amazon in fears that a small number of big tech companies will become too dominant, damaging competition and ultimately harming consumers. ..

During the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon was well-positioned for its rapid delivery of goods and groceries, increasing the US workforce to more than 800,000.

The company boasts a minimum wage of $ 15 and other benefits, but critics say its relentless focus on efficiency and worker surveillance has treated its employees like machines.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters recently launched a campaign to organize Amazon employees, whose workers were “dehumanized, faced with unsafe, low-paying jobs, high turnovers, and voiced. No, “he insisted.

Bezos seemed to respond to workers’ concerns earlier this year when he sought a “better vision” for his employees after a fierce battle for union voting in Alabama, but eventually failed.

In his final letter as Chief Executive Officer, he set out a new goal for the company to be “the best employer on the planet and the safest workplace on the planet.”

Still, Amazon may face challenges that make it difficult to stay on track in the future.

“A backlash against this sector will probably increase government scrutiny of tech companies,” West said.

Kay said Amazon could become a “victim of its own success” and be forced to split into more than one company.

Still, “each of these entities will thrive in its own market. It’s easy to imagine that the sum of the parts is larger than the whole, so it won’t hurt shareholders,” he said.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

